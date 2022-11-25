Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Giving Tuesday: Here's some Lowcountry organizations who could use your help
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Holiday season have you in the mood to give? Luckily, today is giving Tuesday, a global event where thousands of charities worldwide can raise donations for specific causes. The idea for Giving Tuesday started 10 years ago, with many charities and organizations banding together to...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws sets $50,000 goal for Giving Tuesday
Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On November 29th, every dollar means more on Giving Tuesday. In honor of their 50 years of saving lives, Dorchester Paws is setting out to raise $50,000. The first $ 20,000 will be matched $ 1 for $1 due to donors Roger Wade and Scott...
abcnews4.com
Trident United Way aims to double the impact this Giving Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Giving Tuesday, Trident United Way has high expectations. The organization is looking to raise $100K in support of the 2-1-1 Helpline. The helpline provides families and individuals with critical resources. Last year they received 13,702 calls and gave a total of 24,286 referrals across...
abcnews4.com
CSU packs 13k Christmas boxes for Operation Christmas breaking national record
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Southern University broke the national record for the fourth consecutive time, surpassing its Operation Christmas child gift goal. The campus exceeded its expectation of 12,000 boxes, packing a whopping 13,019. Last year, the university collected close to 11,000 boxes, and in 2020, during the...
abcnews4.com
Black Businesses of Charleston Oral History Project to host launch event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday night at Burke High School, the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) is hosting a launch event for its new Black Business of Charleston Oral History Project in partnership with the Charleston County School District 20 Principal Collaboration Program. The event which is free...
abcnews4.com
MISSING: 'Piggy Stardust' stolen out of Charleston Animal Society barn
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) who broke into a barn to steal a pot-belly pig under the care of the animal society. Staff at CAS came to work Saturday morning to check...
abcnews4.com
MUSC to participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the seventh consecutive year, the Medical University of South Carolina will participate in Giving Tuesday. The Global Day of Giving is held every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. On Nov.29 MUSC alumni, faculty, staff, and friends will help fundraise for MUSC. All donations...
abcnews4.com
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina Aquarium introduces plan for new waterfront education facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Aquarium has a bright future in education programming, thanks to a $2 million gift from Boeing to support the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center. It is the Charleston peninsula’s first waterfront multidisciplinary learning center. In 2024 the Learning Lab...
abcnews4.com
A new hotel is coming to Downtown Summerville in 2024
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sharbell Nexton, LLC has announced the development of an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, developed by Baywood Hotels, a Columbia, MD-based company. Construction is projected to finish in 2024. The boutique hotel will cover 2.5 acres and be located at the corner of Sigma Drive...
abcnews4.com
'It's unexplained': Creepy Carolina explores USS Yorktown
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — From mysterious shadows to ghostly whispers- ever since the USS Yorktown was decommissioned and brought to Patriots Point in 1975, people have reported odd occurrences on board. "We always use the word 'unexplained,' and that's just what it is. It's unexplained," said Yorktown volunteer...
abcnews4.com
Family of missing woman Ruth Jenkins celebrates her 78th birthday in Pineville
For four months, Ruth Jenkins' family has been searching and praying for her return. “We’re doing everything we can whether it’s in prayer, or poster, we’re doing everything we can to bring her home," said Kimberly Jenkins, the daughter-in-law of Ruth Jenkins. Nov. 27 marked Jenkins' 78th...
abcnews4.com
Flooding on James Island leaves residents concerned; improvements to come to basin
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Concerns continue to grow over the flooding taking place on a portion of James Island. "Water comes up sometimes all the way up to here, which is like mid-part covering my whole driveway area," said Dwayne Elliot. Elliot has lived along Central Park Road...
abcnews4.com
Body recovered after stolen car drives into Ashley River Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday night, dive teams from numerous law enforcement departments located a deceased male in the Ashley River. Authorities had begun searching the river on Friday when a stolen car was pulled out near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston, North Charleston Police said.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws now accepting new forms of payment to make donations easier
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws announced its accepting new forms of payment such as Venmo, crypto, and pay later to make donations easier for donors. Cryptocurrency is nontaxable, meaning the donor will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount. You can deduct the amount from your taxes.
abcnews4.com
Family, friends remember Charleston-based survivor of Holocaust, Auschwitz camp
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Full of life and love. It's how those who remember Holocaust survivor Joe Engel describe his life. Previous Coverage: Charleston-based Holocaust survivor and community leader Joe Engel passes away. Engel died on Saturday at 95 years old. On Monday, hundreds gathered to honor his memory.
abcnews4.com
FOUND: Missing endangered runaway found safe, Mount Pleasant PD says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant PD reported a missing child, Scott Treadaway, has been found and is safe. Police said Treadaway was last seen at Pearl Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
abcnews4.com
Woman suffers traumatic injuries in fall from deer stand in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after falling 15 feet from a deer stand on Saturday. She was found about one-fourth of a mile into the woods off the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road, according to authorities. Firefighter-paramedics treated and immobilized the woman at...
abcnews4.com
Savannah Hwy back open after downed powerlines cleared from intersection: CPD
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): Police say the downed powerlines have been cleared the and intersection is fully open to traffic. Charleston Police say all lanes at the intersection of Wappoo and Savannah Highway are closed due to power lines down and blocking the road. Drivers...
