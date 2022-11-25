CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — From mysterious shadows to ghostly whispers- ever since the USS Yorktown was decommissioned and brought to Patriots Point in 1975, people have reported odd occurrences on board. "We always use the word 'unexplained,' and that's just what it is. It's unexplained," said Yorktown volunteer...

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO