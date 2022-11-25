ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws sets $50,000 goal for Giving Tuesday

Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On November 29th, every dollar means more on Giving Tuesday. In honor of their 50 years of saving lives, Dorchester Paws is setting out to raise $50,000. The first $ 20,000 will be matched $ 1 for $1 due to donors Roger Wade and Scott...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Trident United Way aims to double the impact this Giving Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Giving Tuesday, Trident United Way has high expectations. The organization is looking to raise $100K in support of the 2-1-1 Helpline. The helpline provides families and individuals with critical resources. Last year they received 13,702 calls and gave a total of 24,286 referrals across...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CSU packs 13k Christmas boxes for Operation Christmas breaking national record

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Southern University broke the national record for the fourth consecutive time, surpassing its Operation Christmas child gift goal. The campus exceeded its expectation of 12,000 boxes, packing a whopping 13,019. Last year, the university collected close to 11,000 boxes, and in 2020, during the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Black Businesses of Charleston Oral History Project to host launch event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday night at Burke High School, the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) is hosting a launch event for its new Black Business of Charleston Oral History Project in partnership with the Charleston County School District 20 Principal Collaboration Program. The event which is free...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC to participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the seventh consecutive year, the Medical University of South Carolina will participate in Giving Tuesday. The Global Day of Giving is held every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. On Nov.29 MUSC alumni, faculty, staff, and friends will help fundraise for MUSC. All donations...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

A new hotel is coming to Downtown Summerville in 2024

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sharbell Nexton, LLC has announced the development of an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, developed by Baywood Hotels, a Columbia, MD-based company. Construction is projected to finish in 2024. The boutique hotel will cover 2.5 acres and be located at the corner of Sigma Drive...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

'It's unexplained': Creepy Carolina explores USS Yorktown

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — From mysterious shadows to ghostly whispers- ever since the USS Yorktown was decommissioned and brought to Patriots Point in 1975, people have reported odd occurrences on board. "We always use the word 'unexplained,' and that's just what it is. It's unexplained," said Yorktown volunteer...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

