Related
Trea Turner Free Agency: Dodgers Maintaining Communication
Trea Turner is easily the headliner among current Los Angeles Dodgers free agents, as he’s part of a star-studded group of shortstops on the open market. In addition to Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are top shortstops available as well. The Dodgers have interest in re-signing Turner, and they have additionally been linked to Correa and Swanson.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Cody Bellinger Seeking 1-Year Contract
Cody Bellinger has emerged as one of the most popular free agents following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender him earlier this month. There are believed to be at least 11 teams interested in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also hope to re-sign the 27-year-old at a lower cost than the likely $18 to $20 million he was set to receive via a final year of being eligible for salary arbitration.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Alex Reyes Interest
After failing to come to terms with Kenley Jansen, the Los Angeles Dodgers filled their void at closer by trading AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel. Although Kimbrel joined the Dodgers with a long history of success, he was marred by inconsistency throughout the season and eventually got removed from the closer role. The Dodgers finished the regular season without a designated pitcher for the ninth inning and carried that strategy into the playoffs.
Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season
After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten Confident In Andrew Friedman & Dave Roberts
After setting a franchise record with 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers only won a single playoff game before they were eliminated in the National League Division Series by the San Diego Padres, a team they had no trouble with all year. With another instance of falling short in the...
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Named 1953 NL MVP
On Nov. 27, 1953, Brooklyn Dodgers catcher Roy Campanella was named the National League MVP. It was Campanella’s second time winning the award, which he took home again for a third and final time in 1955. During the 1953 season, Campanella’s sixth with the Dodgers, he hit .312/.395/.611 with...
This Day In Dodgers History: Rick Sutcliffe Starts National League Rookie Of The Year Streak
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Rick Sutcliffe voted the 1979 National League Rookie of the Year despite the team finishing below .500 at 79-83. Sutcliffe received 20 of 24 first-place votes to run away with the award. Houston Astros outfielder Jeffrey Leonard — who spent the 1977 season with the Dodgers — received three first-place votes to finish second to Sutcliffe.
Dodgers Free Agent Rumors: Tommy Kahnle Drawing Interest From Several Teams
Tommy Kahnle returned to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2022 season after signing a two-year contract and missing all of 2021 due to recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, Kahnle also suffered a bone bruise in his right elbow that caused him to miss four months...
2023 Dodgers Spring Training Tickets: Mini Plans On Sale
Mini plans of 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training tickets for games at Camelback Ranch are now on sale. Fans can purchase a package at camelbackranchbaseball.com. A mini plan is ideal for fans who can’t attend every Spring Training game. A package must consist of at least three games and gives the purchaser an opportunity to buy tickets before the single-game buyer. A mini plan also includes free parking and priority access for 2024 Spring Training tickets..
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Dodgers Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including the shortstop position, as Trea Turner became a free agent for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old has drawn considerable interest and isn’t considered likely to re-sign with the Dodgers due in part to a widely reported preference of returning to the East Coast.
Dodgers Injury Update: Daniel Hudson Could Be Ready For Start Of Spring Training
Daniel Hudson was in the midst of a solid campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers before tearing the ACL in his left knee that required season-ending surgery this past June. Hudson went 2-3 with a 2.22 ERA, 2.05 FIP and 0.90 WHIP over 25 games prior to the knee injury. He was slated to reach free agency at the end of the season but the Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $6.5 million contract that includes a team option for 2024.
Dodgers Rumors: Brant Brown Hired As New Marlins Hitting Coach
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason expecting their coaching staff to remain intact for the 2023 season, but those plans seem to be changing. On Sunday morning it was reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Miami Marlins were targeting Dodgers co-hitting coach Brant Brown for their open hitting coach position. The Marlins put in a request to interview Brown and it appears they were quickly impressed with him.
