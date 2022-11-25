ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

MGM+ Picks Up Limited Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ from ITV Studios

MGM+, the linear channel and streaming service previously known as Epix, has picked up crime drama “A Spy Among Friends.” The British limited series was commissioned by ITV Studios and was originally set to air as a Spectrum Original in the U.S. before that cabler was shuttered in August.
SFGate

Jack McBrayer, JoJo Siwa to Host Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys

Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa will host the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. McBrayer will lead the Children’s & Family awards show on Dec. 11, while Siwa will emcee the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Dec. 10. Both shows will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
SFGate

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Star Diego Calva Criticizes Netflix Series: ‘I Don’t Agree at All‘ With the Story, ’There’s a Lot of Lies’

Diego Calva is about to get his big Hollywood break as the star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic “Babylon,” but Netflix subscribers might already be familiar with the relative newcomer thanks to his supporting role on “Narcos: Mexico.” Calva starred as the Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva in six episodes of the show’s third season, but it appears he’s not too fond of the series. Speaking to GQ magazine, Calva said he disagrees with how “Narcos: Mexico” represented his country.
SFGate

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, Amelia Rico in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has added three actors in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively. Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, and Amelia Rico are now set to appear in the epic western series. The trio joins an expansive ensemble cast that includes stars like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.
SFGate

A Visit to the Brooklyn Museum With Smino

Prompt, showing up at noon, Smino walks through the doors of the Brooklyn Museum, where he says he can put his mind at ease and observe. “I like art. I fuck with art.” Smino’s latest, Luv 4 Rent, made its debut almost two weeks before our time together, and it only took a few minutes for people in the museum to notice him. A few made comments about their love for the new album. “It feels good to hear that,” says Smino. However, he hasn’t yet seen the outpouring of love the album receives on social media. “I haven’t been living my life on the net like I used to.”
SFGate

Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa Join Aldis Hodge in Alex Cross Series at Amazon

The pair join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, which is titled “Cross.” Amazon ordered the show to series in October. Mark Burnett Exits MGM, Producer Vows Return to 'Independently Creating and Innovating'. “Cross” is described as thriller mystery series. Per the official logline, “Alex...
SFGate

Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners

Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
SFGate

‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. Hulu Sets Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Docuseries as 'God Forbid' Becomes Its Most-Watched Doc Film Ever (EXCLUSIVE) The cast of...

