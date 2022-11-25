Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Cracking Down on Toll-Runners With Covered License PlatesBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
Related
SFGate
MGM+ Picks Up Limited Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ from ITV Studios
MGM+, the linear channel and streaming service previously known as Epix, has picked up crime drama “A Spy Among Friends.” The British limited series was commissioned by ITV Studios and was originally set to air as a Spectrum Original in the U.S. before that cabler was shuttered in August.
SFGate
Jack McBrayer, JoJo Siwa to Host Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys
Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa will host the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. McBrayer will lead the Children’s & Family awards show on Dec. 11, while Siwa will emcee the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Dec. 10. Both shows will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
SFGate
‘That 90s Show’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Producers Break Down the Creation of ‘That ’70s Show’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)
When Netflix first reached out to “That ‘70s Show” creators Bonnie and Terry Turner about rebooting the show and setting it in the 1990s, their answer was swift: No. “And then we thought about it some more,” says Terry Turner. “And we said ‘no’ again.”
SFGate
‘Three Pines’ Amplifies Indigenous Voices in Cinematic First Season Louise Penny Fans Will Love: TV Review
Adapting a beloved book series into a television show that doesn’t lose the author’s carefully crafted nuance is a tough job. Doing so while expanding upon that world and elevating the original work is an even more challenging task. Yet “Three Pines” does both with aplomb.
SFGate
Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Body-Swap Comedy ‘Family Leave’ With Jennifer Garner
Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, is directing the film, which is written by Adam Sztykiel (“Black Adam,” “Made of Honor”) and adapted from author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s heartwarming book “Bedtime For Mommy.”. More from Variety. In the film, Garner and Helms will...
SFGate
‘Narcos: Mexico’ Star Diego Calva Criticizes Netflix Series: ‘I Don’t Agree at All‘ With the Story, ’There’s a Lot of Lies’
Diego Calva is about to get his big Hollywood break as the star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic “Babylon,” but Netflix subscribers might already be familiar with the relative newcomer thanks to his supporting role on “Narcos: Mexico.” Calva starred as the Mexican drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva in six episodes of the show’s third season, but it appears he’s not too fond of the series. Speaking to GQ magazine, Calva said he disagrees with how “Narcos: Mexico” represented his country.
SFGate
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, Amelia Rico in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has added three actors in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively. Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, and Amelia Rico are now set to appear in the epic western series. The trio joins an expansive ensemble cast that includes stars like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.
SFGate
A Visit to the Brooklyn Museum With Smino
Prompt, showing up at noon, Smino walks through the doors of the Brooklyn Museum, where he says he can put his mind at ease and observe. “I like art. I fuck with art.” Smino’s latest, Luv 4 Rent, made its debut almost two weeks before our time together, and it only took a few minutes for people in the museum to notice him. A few made comments about their love for the new album. “It feels good to hear that,” says Smino. However, he hasn’t yet seen the outpouring of love the album receives on social media. “I haven’t been living my life on the net like I used to.”
SFGate
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa Join Aldis Hodge in Alex Cross Series at Amazon
The pair join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, which is titled “Cross.” Amazon ordered the show to series in October. Mark Burnett Exits MGM, Producer Vows Return to 'Independently Creating and Innovating'. “Cross” is described as thriller mystery series. Per the official logline, “Alex...
SFGate
Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners
Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
SFGate
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. Hulu Sets Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Docuseries as 'God Forbid' Becomes Its Most-Watched Doc Film Ever (EXCLUSIVE) The cast of...
SFGate
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
