Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
FOX Sports
Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive
Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ecuador vs. Senegal, pick
Group A will feature a matchup between Ecuador and Senegal in both teams' third games in Qatar. Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Is Bruno Fernandes Portugal's most important player?
Portugal advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Monday as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with more action in the group stage. Portugal's Bruno Fernandes was unstoppable, accounting for both the first and the last point of the match. Is he...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands vs. Qatar, pick
In both teams' third games, Group A will feature a matchup between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. However, despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, they lost in the semifinals, and in 2010, they were runners-up to Spain.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0
Sunday marks the start of the second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Costa Rica began the day by upsetting Japan, winning 1-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, to stay alive in Group E.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Is Ghana the most exciting team in the tournament?
Ghana was once again involved in a World Cup goal fest, but this time it came out on the winning end of it, beating South Korea 3-2 at Education City Stadium on Monday. Has Ghana been the most exciting team of the tournament so far?. Former United States men's national...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain, Germany battle to 1-1 tie
Sunday's day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a fun one, and it ended with a tense contest between Spain and Germany that ended in a 1-1 tie. Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, while Morocco beat Belgium and Croatia beat Canada in a pair of Group F matches.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender, as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Netherlands beats Qatar 2-0, wins Group A
Four years after missing the World Cup completely, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, to top Group A and advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal defeats Ecuador to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Group A taking center stage early. Senegal (2-0-1) defeated Ecuador (1-1-1) 2-1 in a dramatic match to advance to the knockout stage at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Ecuador has been eliminated from the World Cup. Needing a win, Senegal took...
FOX Sports
U.S. squad prepares for gamesmanship from Iran in do-or-die match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Highlights: Morocco upsets Belgium, 2-0
Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup action included a stunner, as Morocco pulled off an upset of Belgium, winning 2-0 at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The win puts Morocco in a good spot entering the final stage of group play, giving it four points in Group F. Belgium (1W-0T-1L, three points) saw its goal differential fall to minus-one.
Comments / 0