toofab.com

Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'

"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
Deadline

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Podcast Leads iHeartMedia Slate Alongside New Shows From Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre & Amber Ruffin

EXCLUSIVE: iHeartMedia is launching its latest slate of original podcasts with shows from the likes of Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre and Amber Ruffin as well as a Curb Your Enthusiasm rewatch series. It is rolling out The History Of Curb Your Enthusiasm With Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin, Onward with Rosie O’Donnell (w/t), Really? No, Really? from Alexander, The Amber and Lacey Show / Lacey and Amber Show (w/t) and Bombing with Eric Andre. The company is behind podcasts such as The Ron Burgundy Podcast, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from The Daily Show and Man Thinkers from George Kareman...
toofab.com

Why Jenna Ortega Didn't Ask Her Wednesday Co-Star Christina Ricci for Any Advice

Ricci created what has become the definitive version of Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel. It's only been a few days since its release on Netflix and already fans and critics are praising Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the macabre Addams family daughter in "Wednesday."
toofab.com

13 Celebrities That Are Super Active And Real On TikTok

The vibes of these celebrity TikTok accounts are immaculate. TikTok has blown up over the last 2 years, and most celebrities have jumped onto the bandwagon. Most famous people use the app as a promotional platform, making announcements or showing new teasers for their projects. However, there are many celebrities who break that standard and make videos like any other user, showcasing their life, making jokes, and overall having a great time. It’s refreshing, and it makes their accounts definitely worth a follow.
toofab.com

Will Smith Gets Emotional Talking 'Horrific' Oscar Night Slap with Trevor Noah

"That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time." Will Smith pulled back the curtain (a bit) on his infamous Oscars night that saw him both win his first-ever Oscar and have that moment completely overshadowed by "the slap." The star of the upcoming "Emancipation" dropped...
toofab.com

Busy Philipps Responds to Claim She Was 'Rude and Dismissive' On Talk Show Set

The former "Busy Tonight" host says the claims were "probably very true" in regards to network execs, but never with anyone on set. As always, Busy Philipps keeps it real with her fans, and she did so again when she responded to a blind item posted to the DeuxMoi Instagram page.

