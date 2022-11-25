Read full article on original website
The Voice 5th Judge: Four Showstopping Performances Set Stage for Epic Run to Finale
The fans take control, bringing the Top 10 songs from from Rihanna to Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Billie Eilish JVKE and Foreigner -- plus, one artist tests positive for Covid. The fans took control of "The Voice" this week as the Top 10 took the stage ahead of next week's...
Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'
"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
Joy Behar Got Fired from Good Morning America -- And Then Taken to Chippendales
"The View" co-host was living her best life that day, despite losing her job. Not everyone can describe the day they got fired from their job as "a great day all around," but that's what Joy Behar said about the day she got fired from "Good Morning America." "The View"...
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Podcast Leads iHeartMedia Slate Alongside New Shows From Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre & Amber Ruffin
EXCLUSIVE: iHeartMedia is launching its latest slate of original podcasts with shows from the likes of Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre and Amber Ruffin as well as a Curb Your Enthusiasm rewatch series. It is rolling out The History Of Curb Your Enthusiasm With Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin, Onward with Rosie O’Donnell (w/t), Really? No, Really? from Alexander, The Amber and Lacey Show / Lacey and Amber Show (w/t) and Bombing with Eric Andre. The company is behind podcasts such as The Ron Burgundy Podcast, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from The Daily Show and Man Thinkers from George Kareman...
Why Jenna Ortega Didn't Ask Her Wednesday Co-Star Christina Ricci for Any Advice
Ricci created what has become the definitive version of Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel. It's only been a few days since its release on Netflix and already fans and critics are praising Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the macabre Addams family daughter in "Wednesday."
Jennifer Lopez Calls First Split From Ben Affleck the 'Biggest Heartbreak of My Life'
"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago ... I honestly felt like I was going to die." Jennifer Lopez admits Ben Affleck has been her muse on more than one occasion ... and the source of one of her biggest heartbreaks. In an interview with Zane Lowe on...
That '90s Show Trailer: The Formans and Their Smoky Basement Return In First Footage!
The revival debuts January on Netflix. Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its "That '70s Show" revival series, "That '90s Show," with returning stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp back as Red and Kitty Forman. The new series, set in 1995, revolves around the pair's granddaughter Leia --...
13 Celebrities That Are Super Active And Real On TikTok
The vibes of these celebrity TikTok accounts are immaculate. TikTok has blown up over the last 2 years, and most celebrities have jumped onto the bandwagon. Most famous people use the app as a promotional platform, making announcements or showing new teasers for their projects. However, there are many celebrities who break that standard and make videos like any other user, showcasing their life, making jokes, and overall having a great time. It’s refreshing, and it makes their accounts definitely worth a follow.
Will Smith Gets Emotional Talking 'Horrific' Oscar Night Slap with Trevor Noah
"That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time." Will Smith pulled back the curtain (a bit) on his infamous Oscars night that saw him both win his first-ever Oscar and have that moment completely overshadowed by "the slap." The star of the upcoming "Emancipation" dropped...
Busy Philipps Responds to Claim She Was 'Rude and Dismissive' On Talk Show Set
The former "Busy Tonight" host says the claims were "probably very true" in regards to network execs, but never with anyone on set. As always, Busy Philipps keeps it real with her fans, and she did so again when she responded to a blind item posted to the DeuxMoi Instagram page.
