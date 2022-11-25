15 great reads to honor Native American History Month, according to Goodreads

November is National Native American Heritage Month where we, as a nation, celebrate and honor the indigenous peoples of America. Native American culture is not a monolith, and neither is its literature. From award-winning to the best selling, Native American authors weave tales for all ages in genres that range from young adult and literary fiction to crime thrillers and horror. The folks at Goodreads collected 15 of the most popular and recently published books by Native American authors on their site and queried members on why they loved the books. Here's what they said.

'There There,' by Tommy Orange Knopf

According to Goodreads : "This thought-provoking and ambitious debut was a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award nominee. Paced like a thriller, the story introduces a cast of characters in what seems like individual stories until, one by one, they become connected, and their collective tale delivers an emotional wallop."

Goodreads member review : “The book is powerful, pulse-pounding, harrowing, eye-opening, and, most importantly, fresh. This is Orange’s first novel, and you have to wonder what else the man has in his back pocket. This book is so expansive, so filled with beautiful voices and unique writing styles that the mind reels at what Orange could have possibly held back.”

More: Author Tommy Orange fights for modern Native representation in 'There There'

"Elatsoe," by Darcie Little Badger Levine Querido

According to Goodreads: "In this YA modern fantasy, welcome to an America with magic, fairies, shifters, vampires, and a young Lipan Apache teen named Elatsoe with the family gift of raising the spirits of the dead. When a cousin appears to her in a dream and claims to have been murdered, Elatsoe sets out to solve the murder with the help of her parents and her best friend. It’s a tale of grief, justice, friendship, and the power of stories."

Goodreads member review: “Every chapter draws you deeper into this world where humans walk side by side with the beings from lore. This book strikes the perfect balance of humor, action, loss, and nerdiness that I was expecting from it.”

"The Only Good Indians," by Stephen Graham Jones Gallery/Saga Press

According to Goodreads : "Stephen Graham Jones is known for haunting the literary end of the horror spectrum. In 'The Only Good Indians' he weaves elements of Native American culture into a story that is dark, frightening, and full of surprising twists and turns. And yet somehow also funny, despite a lot of gore."

Goodreads member review: “What an absolute triumph of a horror novel. This novel kept me up more than one night, either from contemplation or reading it.”

More: 10 USA TODAY best selling horror novels for Halloween that will scare you to the bone

"Firekeeper's Daughter," by Angeline Boulley Henry Holt and Co.

According to Goodreads: "Angeline Boulley’s debut novel is a fast-paced YA thriller set in and around a troubled Ojibwe reservation. College student Daunis Fontaine returns home to care for her mother, when she witnesses a shocking murder. Reluctantly agreeing to go undercover, she uses her knowledge of chemistry and traditional medicine to track down the killer."

Goodreads member review: “I had a truly wonderful reading experience! I learned tons about Native American culture including traditions, language, history, the way how they use plants to turn them into natural medicines, their deep knowledge about chemistry, the survival skills!”

More: Barnes & Noble announces inaugural Children's and YA Book Awards winners

"The Sentence," by Louise Erdrich. Harper

According to Goodreads: "Louise Erdrich, winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award, presents a story of magical realism crossed with old-fashioned grim realism. As Minneapolis deals with a year of tragedy and reckoning, ex-con Tookie tries to solve the mysterious haunting of her small independent bookstore. Sometimes ghosts aren’t just metaphors."

Goodreads member review: “Not many authors could include all the things Erdrich does in this novel and make it work. A haunting, a bookstore, Covid, motherhood, George Floyd's death and the ensuing protests, marriage, quarantine, and more.”

More: Pulitzer Prize-winner Louise Erdrich's new novel 'The Sentence' a love letter to readers

"Woman of Light," by Kali Fajardo-Anstine One World

According to Goodreads: "An epic story of five generations of a large Indigenous Chicano family in the American West that will be loved by historical fiction readers. Told through the main character, Luz 'Little Light' Lopez, we follow the triumphs, struggles, and changes of each generation. The vivid descriptions of the setting will transport you to the heat and landscape of the old West but while the backdrop is familiar, you’ll experience a different perspective from traditional Westerns."

Goodreads member review: “This is a story about family, love, loss, keeping one’s personal and family stories and history alive and not forgotten. We see through her eyes the hardships, the treatment of the native and indigenous groups and cultures as settlers and other immigrants move outward. It is beautiful, haunting, harrowing, depressing, and sad all at the same time.”

More: Tom Perrotta's 'Tracy Flick Can't Win,' Kali Fajardo-Anstine's 'Woman of Light': 5 new books

"White Horse," by Erika T. Wurth Flatiron

According to Goodreads : "Kari James’ world of dive bars and heavy metal takes a turn for the weird when she’s given an old family bracelet that once belonged to her mother. Now haunted by visions of mom and pursued by a second evil entity, Kari is forced to reckon with her past — the scary way. Author Erika T. Wurth brings a Native American perspective to horror fiction that’s frequently compared to classic Stephen King."

Goodreads member review: “This book absolutely gave me chills. It's a family drama and mystery and ghost story all in one (and a bit of a love letter to Stephen King).”

"Night of the Living Rez," by Morgan Talty Tin House Books

According to Goodreads: "This collection of 12 tales, subtly interconnected, takes place in and around a Penobscot Native American community in Maine. Moving back and forth in time, and focusing on different times in the life of David, a young man growing up on the reservation, there’s a lot of loss in these stories, but also survival."

Goodreads member review : “This book was a multilayered fully alive portrait of a family more than it was a tidy story with a traditional arc.”

"Calling for a Blanket Dance," by Oscar Hokeah Algonquin

According to Goodreads: "Through a series of short stories, told from the point of view of different family members who are part of Cherokee, Kiowa and Mexican lineage, you learn about the life of Ever Geimausaddle, a young Native American man. Lots of threads from these stories are deftly woven together later in the book which ultimately reminds us of how family and friends come together to help us get through life."

Goodreads member review: “A quilt woven from the multitude of voices of the Geimausaddle family, this book shows the complex dynamics of a family (and community) dealing with intergenerational trauma, systemic poverty, and existential threat.”

"Black Sun," by Rebecca Roanhorse Saga Press

According to Goodreads: "For fans of science fiction and fantasy, Black Sun is the start of an epic trilogy inspired by civilizations of Pre-Columbian Americas. Forget “winter is coming;” in this novel, the Day of Convergence, when stars and planets align, is coming. Get ready to embark on a journey of celestial prophesy, political intrigue, romance, and magic.

Goodreads member review: “I loved the level of intrigue, plotting, back-stabbing and danger that Roanhorse brought to this story. It's multifaceted and fascinating.”

"Winter Counts," David Heska Wanbli Weiden Ecco

According to Goodreads: "Daughter's boyfriend hitting her? Your kid being abused by a rogue teacher? Call Virgil Wounded Horse, the unofficial vigilante of Rosebud reservation in South Dakota, and he will take care of what the law won't. Crime fans, this debut novel is a slow burn, character-driven story that will have you staying up late to finish the book."

Goodreads member review: “A crime thriller that has just as much grit as it does heart, Winter Counts had me flying through the pages up to the end. I’m very impressed by this debut by David Heska Wanbli Weiden.”

More: 'Winter Counts' review: David Heska Wanbli Weiden pens insightful Lakota whodunit

"Crooked Hallelujah," by Kelli Jo Ford Grove/Atlantic

According to Goodreads: "A heartfelt exploration of mother-daughter relationships, Crooked Hallelujah follows four generations of Cherokee women in their attempts to live their lives and to make better choices possible for their daughters. But as this fictional story shows, these choices are made so much harder through poverty and the loss of tradition and identity."

Goodreads member review: “An expansive novel about three generations of Cherokee women. Kelli Jo Ford’s writing is compulsively readable, and she shines light on religion, the choices women are forced to make in poverty, and the economic injustices against Indigenous groups.”

“The Removed,” by Brandon Hobson. Ecco

According to Goodreads: "Inspired by Cherokee folklore, 'The Removed' is a stirring family drama with sustained echoes of the supernatural. The Echota family, reuniting for their annual bonfire, finds that the membrane between the real world and the spirit world is growing thin. Brandon Hobson’s acclaimed novel is a meditation on family, trauma, and the enduring power of stories."

Goodreads member review : “Brandon Hobson’s 'The Removed' is a novel so intimate that I felt as if I were eavesdropping into other people’s lives as I read it.”

More: 'Our ancestors watch over us': A Cherokee family endures in Brandon Hobson's 'The Removed'

"A Calm & Normal Heart." by Chelsea T. Hicks The Unnammed Press

According to Goodreads: "A warm, dark, and humorous collection of 12 short stories about the lives of contemporary Native American women, covering different themes from a student getting invited to a “Friendsgiving” party (celebrating a national holiday she doesn’t recognize) to a young professional recovering from a broken heart to a historical story of an Osage woman hiding her origins in midcentury Oklahoma."

Goodreads member review: “What I enjoyed most about Hicks' stories where the vivid personalities of her characters, each diverse in their lifestyle and voice and yet similar in their heritage and loyalty to it, how it creates a community of support for them, even in the midst of difficult times.”

"Shutter," by Ramona Emerson Soho Crime

According to Goodreads: "A finalist (for the) National Book Awards, 'Shutter' is equal parts gripping crime thriller, supernatural horror, and poignant portrayal of coming of age on the reservation. Meet Rita Todacheene, a young Navajo woman, who works for the police department as a forensic photographer. However, she also has the ‘gift’ of seeing dead people, which is not a good thing when photographing murder victims. And the dead are demanding her help."

Goodreads member review: “This story is way more than a thriller, more than a ghost story. It is one of family and history, of culture, of past and present, of walking set boundaries and of discovering oneself.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 15 great reads to honor Native American History Month, according to Goodreads