Cynthia Smith
3d ago

Hello Mr Roker, Please take care of yourself and get well. There will be future parades if you choose to be a part of them. I'd rather have many more years with you in the world.

Robert H
3d ago

Didn't even realize he did it for 20+ years, goes to show you how much he was missed

Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
People

Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce

Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
People

Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram after the performance Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season! The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her. Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamonds (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as...
Outsider.com

Al Roker Speaks Out After Missing First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years

For the last few decades, there has been two Thanksgiving traditions you can count on. One is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The second? TV personality Al Roker’s attendance at said parade. However, this year was a little different. This time around, the TODAY show star was forced to miss the parade for the first time in 27 years. Roker’s absence at the Thanksgiving Day celebration came after the weather presenter was hospitalized earlier this month. Fortunately, the beloved TV icon and longtime parade attendee was able to head home today. However, given his long attendance at the parade, he did share on social media that he regretted not being able to be there.
