ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Blue View

Film analysis: Should Nick Gates continue to start at center?

New York Giants interior offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Gates suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg that required seven surgeries. The road to recovery was arduous for the now 27-year-old offensive lineman, but few people on this earth embody toughness in the manner that Gates personifies on NFL game days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Blue View

Film breakdown: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s big game against Dallas

The New York Giants received an excellent game from their rookie fifth-overall selection, Kayvon Thibodeaux, in their 28-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Thibodeaux pressured Dallas’ quarterback Dak Prescott early and often; the rookie pass-rusher recorded two quarterback hits on Dallas’ first drive. According to Pro Football Focus,...
Big Blue View

Building a championship Giants roster: How can the Giants improve at wide receiver?

This season we may be at an inflection point in NFL history in which the running game begins to re-assert itself as a big part of offensive strategy to counter the two-high safety defense that limits explosive passing plays. Or maybe this season is just an anomaly, and “order” will be restored next season. Either way, the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust era is not returning. An NFL team can’t get very far without a dangerous passing attack. That is bad news for the New York Giants, who have defied the laws of NFL physics by compiling a 7-4 record with one of the worst passing games in the league.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/29: Nick Gates, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more headlines

Giants-Commanders odds: Have oddsmakers lost faith in New York?. Film analysis: Should Nick Gates continue to start at center?. “We’ve just got to be playing consistent football and everybody has to be on the same page,” center Nick Gates said. “First off, we’ve got to start by going 1-0 against Washington and winning this game this week. That’s where our focus is for the week, and we’ve just got to play good football. Definitely nice to play meaningful football in December. It’s the first time that’s happened in my career, so it’s definitely nice, it makes it mean something to you.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/28: Beckham, Barkley, playoffs, more headlines

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is reportedly set to visit the New York Giants on Thursday, was removed from a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. Per Tom Pelissero, Beckham was slipping “in and out of consciousness” before being removed. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

Kayvon Thibodeaux - The Giants’ swagger is intact

The New York Giants came up short against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. While the Giants lead 13-7 at halftime, Dallas passed them and pulled away in the second half. The Giants’ offense struggled to move the ball consistently, while Dallas’ offense figured out Wink Martindale’s defense. The result was Dallas scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half. It was a tough loss for the Giants, particularly on the back of a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions. In the span of a week the Giants went from one game out of first place in the NFC East and one of the major storylines of the season, to a team being questioned by fans and the national media.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

NFL Week 12: Sunday viewing guide

Week 12 in the NFL is already something of a wash, with the New York Giants losing 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. However, there’s still a slate of thrilling games on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both in action. The Eagles can regain a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Commanders 2022, Week 13: Everything you need to know

The stretch run has arrived for the New York Giants. At 7-4, the Giants hope to conclude a surprisingly successful season by securing a playoff berth that seemed implausible when the season began. The Giants host the NFC East rival Washington Commanders (7-5) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick show: Reviewing the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys

The New York Giants nearly executed a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 12 match-up. Dallas was favored by 10 points by the time the game kicked off on Thanksgiving afternoon, yet the Giants lead by 6 at halftime. Unfortunately, the Giants’ lead didn’t hold, and the wheels fell off over the course of the second half.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

1-on-1 with Tom Coughlin: Coach talks about his new book, much more

Two-time New York Giants Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin joined the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast on Tuesday to discuss his new book, ‘A Giant Win,’ that discusses Coughlin’s detailed memories of the Super Bowl XLII victory over the New England Patriots. We also talked about...
Big Blue View

Giants vote Nick Gates Ed Block Courage Award winner

Offensive lineman Nick Gates, back in action after undergoing seven surgeries to repair a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg suffered Week 2 of last season, has been named the New York Giants recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. Gates missed 410 days of NFL action between...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 5 things to watch

Per edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, that was New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s message to his playoff-contending 7-4 team on Monday. That six-game season begins on Sunday when the 7-5 Washington Commanders, winners of six of their last seven games, visit MetLife Stadium. Playoff picture. This is what...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Blue View

To make a playoff run, Giants need to get Saquon Barkley going again

Saquon Barkley’s three worst rushing performances have come in the New York Giants last four games. Twenty carries, 53 yards (2.65 yards per attempt) vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Fifteen carries, 22 yards (1.47 yards per attempt) vs. the Detroit Lions. Eleven carries, 19 yards (3.55 yards per attempt) vs....
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham removed from flight in Miami

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is reportedly set to visit the New York Giants on Thursday, was removed from a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. Per Tom Pelissero, Beckham was slipping “in and out of consciousness” before being removed. “Fearing that Mr....
MIAMI, FL
Big Blue View

All Options are on the Table

But turf will be on the field, in all probability. Turning a crisis into an opportunity - The obstacles in changing over to grass, heating, irrigation, equipment and that pavement under it all make things difficult. How much better would it be to a tasked group (Giants, Jets, Authority), identifying...
Big Blue View

A few observation/ opinions for the last 6 games

1) Nick Gates has got to be the Center. 2) A healthy Evan Neal playing alongside RG Glowinski with Bredeson back at LG must is a must. 3) Get used to and start appreciating him because even though he won't get anywhere near top money Daniel Jones will be resigned and isn't going anywhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy