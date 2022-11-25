ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

College football rankings: Michigan earns bump in CBS Sports 131 after blowout of Ohio State

Michigan earned a big bump in the CBS 131 college football rankings after blitzing Ohio State, 45-23, last weekend. Even with star running back Blake Corum on the sidelines with an injury, Michigan's high-powered rushing attack was able to get going in the fourth quarter. Donovan Edwards had a pair of long rushing touchdowns to silent a stunned Ohio State crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Watch: Jeff Walz previews Louisville vs Ohio State

No. 18 Louisville (5-2) welcomes No. 4 Ohio State (6-0) to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday evening as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tip is set for 7:30pm with the ACC Network providing the television broadcast. This marks the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, but the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State football: Baringer, Haladay, Reed earn All-Big Ten honors

A year after receiving second-team honors, Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer reached up and grabbed the first-team All-Big Ten nod from the league's coaches in 2022. The sixth-year senior was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and received second-team honors from the conference media. Baringer leads the...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

