Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
College football rankings: Michigan earns bump in CBS Sports 131 after blowout of Ohio State
Michigan earned a big bump in the CBS 131 college football rankings after blitzing Ohio State, 45-23, last weekend. Even with star running back Blake Corum on the sidelines with an injury, Michigan's high-powered rushing attack was able to get going in the fourth quarter. Donovan Edwards had a pair of long rushing touchdowns to silent a stunned Ohio State crowd.
Watch: Jeff Walz previews Louisville vs Ohio State
No. 18 Louisville (5-2) welcomes No. 4 Ohio State (6-0) to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday evening as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tip is set for 7:30pm with the ACC Network providing the television broadcast. This marks the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs, but the...
Questions for Kurelic - Fire away in The Dean’s Office
Bill Kurelic has been covering Ohio State football recruiting for 30 plus years. Step into the Dean’s office and get all your OSU football recruiting questions answered.
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
247Sports
Michigan State football: Baringer, Haladay, Reed earn All-Big Ten honors
A year after receiving second-team honors, Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer reached up and grabbed the first-team All-Big Ten nod from the league's coaches in 2022. The sixth-year senior was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and received second-team honors from the conference media. Baringer leads the...
Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
OSU Cowboys in the NFL: Two former Pokes feast on Thanksgiving Day
Season Overall Offense Grade: 65.1 (69th out of 129 Running Backs) Season Stats: 40 carries, 223 yards ... 8 receptions, 8 targets, 35 yards ... 1 fumble lost. Season Overall Offense Grade: 55.5 (162nd out of 206 Wide Receivers) Season Overall Offense Grade: 64.8 (74th out of 129 Running Backs)
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0