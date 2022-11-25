Read full article on original website
Kentucky football team cuts ties with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello
Rich Scangarello's tenure as Kentucky's offensive coordinator lasted just 12 games. And he didn't even make it to a bowl game.
Matt Rhule details vision for program, coaching philosophies
Matt Rhule is back in the college game as Nebraska named him as their next head football coach over the weekend. The school has now tasked him with bringing a Cornhusker program back to prominence after five frustrating seasons under Scott Frost. In order to do that, Rhule will need a plan to accomplish that feat.
