Notre Dame, IN

Sporting News

USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'

It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irishsportsdaily.com

Instant Reaction | USC 38 Notre Dame 27

Any time Notre Dame loses to USC, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for Irish fans. This one had that feeling early because Notre Dame put themselves in a hole that was going to be incredibly difficult to climb out of. A three-and-out to start the game when not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Unsuccessful in Mission to Stop USC QB Caleb Williams

No. 15 Notre Dame entered preparations for No. 6 USC this week knowing quarterback Caleb Williams was the key to the show. The Trojan defense, while opportunistic, wasn’t scaring Tommy Rees and the game hinged on the Irish being able to at a minimum slow down the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame - USC Running Diary

Good evening from the Los Angeles Coliseum. It’s about time for kickoff between the #6 USC Trojans and the #15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Being in the stadium for this one has a special significance as this marks the 30th anniversary of my first Notre Dame vs USC contest, the 1992 clash, also known as the “Reggie Brooks Flu Game.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
irishsportsdaily.com

Snap Count Thoughts | USC

The first year of Marcus Freeman’s tenure had a little bit of everything and Notre Dame’s 38-27 loss to USC on Saturday night was much of the same. There were highs, lows and everything else as the Irish fought, but couldn’t quite close the gap when it mattered.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Chip Shots: Thank You Tiger Football

I hope each of you enjoyed a happy Thanksgiving. There are two of my favorite events taking place today. The second of two days of the IHSAA state football finals (Classes 1A, 3A, and 5A today, 2A, 4A, and 6A yesterday), and “The Game” – The Ohio State University versus the University of Michigan.
WARSAW, IN
scorebooklive.com

Evansville Mater Dei defeats Andrean to capture Indiana Class 2A championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Mitchell Adler had a vivid memory of running into and getting run over by Andrean running back Drayk Bowen during last year’s IHSAA Class 2A state final. “He knocked me down and I stood no chance,” the Evansville Mater Dei senior linebacker said. “I tried to build on that, thinking of that one play, building on it and building on it. It’s never going to happen again.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps

The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WARSAW, IN
moderncampground.com

Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury

One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
MIDDLEBURY, IN

