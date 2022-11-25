Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant
Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
Yardbarker
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns
Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
Yardbarker
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Matt Rhule details vision for program, coaching philosophies
Matt Rhule is back in the college game as Nebraska named him as their next head football coach over the weekend. The school has now tasked him with bringing a Cornhusker program back to prominence after five frustrating seasons under Scott Frost. In order to do that, Rhule will need a plan to accomplish that feat.
Pitt’s Kancey finalist for major college football award
They all follow in the footsteps of Aaron Donald, but this time a current Pitt defensive lineman is a finalist for the same awards Donald won
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Yardbarker
Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week
Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
Kentucky basketball vs. Duke at Rupp Arena next season? It could happen.
Notes on the new SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge, SEC football coaching changes, Jon Sumrall, Bengals-Chiefs, SEC basketball and more.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Kyler Murray speaks on team's schematic issues on offense
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dropped their fourth game in five tries Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, yielding a comeback win for the home team. This has Arizona at 4-8 on the season and completely out of the NFC Playoff race. The backdrop to this was a Murray interception on a fourth-and-one situation from the Cardinals' own 34-yard line midway through the second quarter. It led directly to a Chargers touchdown and a 14-10 Arizona deficit.
Yardbarker
Titans' Mike Vrabel: Controversial penalty vs. Bengals was right call
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't blame officials regarding a controversial late penalty in what became Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "Any time you do that, that’s going to be a penalty," Vrabel said Monday about Tennessee's Kevin Strong earning an unnecessary roughness foul, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "We have to be careful. They’re only looking for certain things. Make sure you don’t cover him up and make sure you don’t have the appearance of hitting him in the head or neck."
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Becoming Key Piece to Thunder Offense
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has become one of the Thunder’s top shooters this season.
Watch: Oregon LB D.J. Johnson punches Oregon State fan after loss
After the Beavers' 38-34 victory, fans stormed the field, and through the sea of people, Johnson and the fan crossed paths. The Oregon State fan appeared to gesture toward Johnson, and whatever it was, or whatever was said, set the lineman off. Johnson was way out of line here, and...
Yardbarker
A Freeze on the plains: Icy reaction to Auburn's head coaching decision
The decision ends a search that started with hopes of luring Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss. The Tigers and Freeze were first reported to be in conversations about the job on Saturday after Kiffin confirmed his intention to stay in Oxford. The initial report drew consternation from a segment of...
Yardbarker
Insider believes Lions could move on from Jared Goff in 2023
While Lions quarterback Jared Goff is having his best statistical year since his Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018, QB is a position Detroit could look to upgrade next season, according to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. In a recent column, Sando dissected the quarterback futures of all 32...
Yardbarker
FOX threw serious shade at Zach Wilson with brutal graphic on Sunday's broadcast
As if getting benched in Week 12 wasn’t bad enough, Zach Wilson was catching some strays from the TV department. Wilson did not play in the New York Jets’ 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, he was inactive for the game and standing on the sidelines.
Yardbarker
National Analysts Praise Joe Burrow and the Bengals Following Win Over Titans
The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in football. They've won three games in a row and five of their last six contests, including Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Cincinnati's recent hot streak has grabbed the attention of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. "Cincinnati should scare the hell out of...
NFL analyst: Jets HC Robert Saleh had 'George Costanza moment' with QB switch
Costanza — one of the core four characters from "Seinfeld," portrayed by Jason Alexander — had well-chronicled problems with approaching attractive women during his run on the show. "After everything had gone wrong at the quarterback spot, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had his George Costanza moment. The...
Yardbarker
Ravens assistant a reported frontrunner for college coaching job
Greg Roman has been on John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens staff since 2017, but the longtime offensive coordinator may soon have another job. Following Sunday’s 35-26 loss to BYU, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Cardinal, prompting The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman to suggest Roman as a likely replacement.
Yardbarker
Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell is 'very open' to working with Jim Leonhard
Jim Leonhard didn't get the promotion at Wisconsin. The Badgers decided not to promote him from his interim head coach position to full-time head coach and instead went outside of the building to hire Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati. That certainly has to put Leonhard in somewhat of a strange...
Comments / 0