Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
World Cup Preview: Belgium vs Morocco | Red Devils look to confirm berth in next round
Everton midfielder Amadou Onana was a game-changing substitute for Belgium in their first match - a tough victory against a hard-charging Canadian outfit - and will likely be called on once more at some point in Belgium’s second match in Group F. For the Red Devils, it is quite easy: win against Morocco - who drew with Croatia in their first match - and you’re on to the next round of the 2022 World Cup; for everyone else in the group, such as Canada, Croatia, and the aforementioned Morocco, things remain a bit more complicated.
SB Nation
How will Jewison Bennette’s World Cup experience impact his Sunderland form?
Being hauled off after Costa Rica got scudded in the first game can’t have been great for his confidence, but they were better in their second game against Japan and Jewi’s role was more limited, coming on from the bench and doing a decent job. Being an eighteen...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 10: Netherlands vs. Qatar; Ecuador vs. Senegal; Iran vs. USA; Wales vs. England
On the 10th day of the World Cup, FIFA have given us the first day of simultaneous kick-offs, a.k.a. the final group stage games in Groups A and B. No more quadruple-headers! Instead, we’re going to need multiple screens. NETHERLANDS vs. QATAR. Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022,...
SB Nation
World Cup: Why is Kevin De Bruyne Struggling with Belgium?
No goals. No assists. And Belgium on the brink of an early exit, the World Cup is not going well for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian national team. Ranked as the second best team in the world at the moment by FIFA, The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the title.
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 8
We’re on Day 8 of the World Cup in Qatar, and after today’s games there’s still a lot to play for. Not a ton of Spurs players in action today, but the games were fun if you like upsets. We know that some of you aren’t watching...
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Junior Hoilett World Cup Special (Croatia)
Typically, I settled down early for this game to gather the team news, appreciate our Sweet Canadian Prince and fully get behind (well, not fully, but you know what I mean) the Maple Leafs. After the savagery of Friday morning, I wasn't ready for any more disappointment in the shape of young Junior not starting - which, of course, happened.
SB Nation
Canada’s disappointing World Cup heralds bright future
Canada’s first World Cup since 1986 is over after a humbling 4-1 defeat to Croatia on Sunday. Andrej Kramaric scored a brace in a 4-1 dismantling of Les Rouges, and had this to say after the game: “I want to thank the Canada coach for the motivation. In the end, Croatia demonstrated who ‘F’d’ whom.”
SB Nation
Favorites live up to their billing on Day 7 at the 2022 World Cup
Well, my nightly preview post got misscheduled, but there wasn’t anything too dramatic in terms of the results today anyway, with all four favorites prevailing, which is probably the first time that has happened in this World Cup. Australia, Poland, France, and Argentina all won, 1-0, 2-0, 2-1, and...
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Croatia 4-1 Canada | Croatian experience overcomes youthful Canadians
After the earlier result where Morocco stunned Belgium with a 2-0 result, Group F was wide open at the kick off for Croatia vs Canada where every team could qualify or be eliminated. After a narrow loss to Belgium in a game they had dominated, if Canada could pull off a win against Croatia they would be writing their own chapter in the book of upsets this World Cup has been so far.
SB Nation
World Cup advancement tracker: How each team can qualify for the knockout round
Group play is winding down at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and as it does, the scenarios for the knockout round are coming into focus. Here is what needs to happen for teams to advance to the round of 16. Group A. Here are the current standings in Group A:
SB Nation
Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle
After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 26
The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Here’s a recap of all that went on...
SB Nation
World Cup Round Up: Brazil Goes Through While Uruguay Stumbles
Ibrahima Konaté was the first Liverpool player who officially made it through the World Cup group stages. France won their first two games in group D, ensuring their passage to the round of 16. They are on track to win the group as well, but that depends on the results of their final match against Tunisia, as well as second place Australia’s match against Denmark.
SB Nation
Everton News: Pickford challenge, Gosens & Duran linked and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
SB Nation
Hakim Ziyech turns it on to shock Belgium, Mateo Kovačić and Croatia return to form, Germany earn draw, Costa Rica eke out a win, too
The theme for day eight was set by Belgium head coach Roberto Martínez, who claimed that we wouldn’t see the teams’ true selves until a week or two into the competition and the end of the group stage, thanks to the short preparation time and hectic schedule of this winter World Cup.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Juventus Track Young Spanish World Cup Star
With the World Cup in full flow, we’re increasingly starting to see stories linking Liverpool with players in Qatar for that nation’s sportswashing extravaganza. It’s hardly new or unexpected, given it happens every time there’s a major international tournament. Still, for Liverpool fans looking for a...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race
There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
SB Nation
Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.
Comments / 0