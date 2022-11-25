ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Program Targeting Luke Fickell

A prominent Big Ten program is targeting Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. And, no, it's not Ohio State. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking at hiring the Cincinnati head coach. "Wisconsin has targeted Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be the school’s next head coach,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Former Texas HC not interested in Cincinnati opening

The Bearcats are in need of a new head coach after Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin job. Herman went 22-4 in two seasons at Houston, which led him to land the Longhorns job. He went 32-18 in four seasons at Texas but was fired after going 7-3 during the 2020 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier's Adam Kunkel out for the Gonzaga game

Kunkel took a blow to the head while being called for his fourth foul against Duke. He was not able to return to that game, and he's apparently still feeling the effects of it today. He and his 11.5 PPG will be out for the game against Gonzaga tonight. To...
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games

Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
CINCINNATI, OH

