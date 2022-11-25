NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans after an active Impact Weather Day, the severe threat for tornadoes and heavy rain is over for Southeast Louisiana. Coastal Mississippi, however has trailing storms that may cause a threat or two for folks in the Fishing Industry that have not returned to port. Otherwise clearing skies and breezing winds into midnight. local temperatures in the low 70s will soon become widespread 60s through this evening. Chilly overnight temps in the 50s, and early morning lows 46-54° degrees. Areas of patchy to dense fog may develop after winds taper to around 5 mph.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO