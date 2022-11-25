Read full article on original website
Report: Tulane's Willie Fritz negotiating to become next Georgia Tech head coach
NEW ORLEANS — The sports websiteThe Athletic is reporting Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is negotiating to become the next head coach at Georgia Tech. Reporter Jeff Schultz says, "Jackets are trying to get a deal done today with Tulane coach Willie Fritz, according to program source. The sides are haggling over term/guarantee, not salary."
Southeastern Louisiana holds off Idaho 45-42 in FCS playoffs
HAMMOND, La. — Cephus Johnson III ran for two touchdowns, Zy Alexander had a late pick-6 and Southeastern Louisiana held off Idaho 45-42 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night. Southeast Louisiana (9-3), ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll, picked up its sixth straight...
Beautiful Monday, more hefty storms possible Tuesday
I hope you had a great Thanksgiving weekend, and the weather Sunday capped it off in a wonderful way!. Highs reached well into the 70s and here in New Orleans, we came pretty close to hitting 80!. Lows will be in the 50s for most, but highs will be right...
A risk of severe weather Tuesday
A warm front and cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms some severe to SELA primarily Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. All of SELA is under either a slight or marginal risk of severe weather, the northern edge of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes under an enhanced risk Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be large hail an inch or larger in diameter and tornadoes but also strong to severe wind gusts and excessive rainfall. The highest threat area will be the River Parishes to East New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and points north.
Sunny and warm today, fog tonight, storms Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Today is a beautifully sunny day (except at the lake, where fog is stubbornly hanging on). It's warm with highs in the 70s. Enjoy today, because storms return tomorrow. First, tonight, skies will become mostly cloudy. That will keep temperatures steady in the upper 50s and...
Storms Move Out, Sunny Days Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans after an active Impact Weather Day, the severe threat for tornadoes and heavy rain is over for Southeast Louisiana. Coastal Mississippi, however has trailing storms that may cause a threat or two for folks in the Fishing Industry that have not returned to port. Otherwise clearing skies and breezing winds into midnight. local temperatures in the low 70s will soon become widespread 60s through this evening. Chilly overnight temps in the 50s, and early morning lows 46-54° degrees. Areas of patchy to dense fog may develop after winds taper to around 5 mph.
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
New Orleans police report 5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were shot in the French Quarter overnight, and two others have been detained for questioning. Police say two women and three men were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street shortly before 2:00 am. Authorities say the injuries are not-life-threatening. Police also seized...
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
Happy holiday foods with Dannie De Novo
NEW ORLEANS — During the holidays, the traditional comfort foods can sometimes weigh people down, both physically and mentally. Author and Happiness Coach Dannie De Novo joined WDSU News This Morning to detail some healthier food options and their benefits around the holidays.
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
Hot Seat: Plaquemines Parish President's run-off race
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — WDSU's Travers Mackel speaks with Keith Hinkley and Benny Rouselle about the run-off election for Plaquemines Parish President on Dec. 10. Hinkley is a former District 2 representative for the Plaquemines Parish Council. He was elected to the council in 2006. An Army Veteran, Hinkley...
St. Tammany officials find two girls, dog reported missing in Folsom
FOLSOM, La. — After hours of an active search in the woods near Folsom, St. Tammany officials say two missing girls were found Monday night. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office launched drones, ATVs, K9s, a helicopter and numerous deputies in the area of N. Willie Road near Folsom, searching for the girls who went missing along with their golden retriever.
Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man
HOUMA, La. — Houma Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that injured one man in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty, located in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, when someone began shooting for an unknown reason.
One man killed and 4 others injured in 4 separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating four separate Saturday evening shootings. One happened in the 700 block of Canal Street shortly before 8:45 p.m. The NOPD says an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
New Orleans police investigating shooting that injured a 5-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report a 5-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Desire neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the child was shot in the hand on the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue around 1:41 p.m. The child was taken to a local...
Power outage due to storm in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — According to Entergy, approximately 3,500 people in Jefferson Parish are currently out of power at this time due to weather. There is currently no estimate on when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
St. Charles woman speaks about her tornado recovery and cleanup
NEW ORLEANS — People living in St. Charles are now working to repair their homes after a tornado on Saturday left destruction and debris throughout the community. The National Weather Service says Saturday's tornado was an EF1 and was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph.
St. Tammany sheriff investigates after a driver was shot and killed in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office needs the public's help solving a fatal shooting that happened Monday in Slidell. According to the sheriff, around midnight, deputies responded to gunfire in the 100 block of Northwood Drive. A car was found crashed into a parked pickup truck. The...
