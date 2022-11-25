Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.The rebellion is a fixture of Star Wars and has been from the very beginning. But never has the franchise taken as in-depth a look at the movement as in Andor. The new series focuses on the early days of the rebellion as a few people try to get it started, but each leader is shown to have a different approach. Andor constantly questions where the line should be drawn by showing characters faced with the question. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), and so many others must decide what they are willing to sacrifice for their cause. The series takes a dark tone, presenting gritty details that are often left out of Star Wars films. In some ways, Andor questions the phrase made famous by its own predecessor, Rogue One, "rebellions are built on hope." There seems to be little hope in the galaxy, only desperation. But there are exceptions. One character, in particular, stands out, Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), who fits right in with the rebels with whom fans are familiar.

