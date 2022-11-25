Read full article on original website
If You Loved 'The English,' Check Out These Western Shows Next
The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer on Prime Video, is one of the best western dramas of the last few years. While western TV series and movies have always been very popular, The English is an outstanding new take on this traditional genre. The powerful performances of the cast, the cinematography and the strength of the script by Hugo Blick take the western genre to a whole new level.
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
What's With All the Bugs on '1899'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. While 1899 has its fair share of cryptic elements, the bugs Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) and Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) use aboard the Kerberos might puzzle even the most attentive fan. That’s because the series never gives us a clear explanation of those bugs and what exactly they do. Nevertheless, enough clues are spread across the eight episodes of 1899’s first season for us to put things together and realize what those beetles are. Even so, the answer is not so straightforward, as the bugs simultaneously represent the emotional connection between Maura (Emily Beecham) and her son and a concept from computer science.
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
An Abundance of Chuckys: The Show is Giving Us More Sides to Chucky Than Ever Before
Chucky (Brad Dourif) has been a long-standing villain in the horror genre, dating back to 1988. He’s often included among the most well-known and iconic horror villains — unlike his villainous counterparts though, Chucky has gone through many changes throughout his years in the horror genre, from being a starkly serious killer in his early years to a near parody in later ones. But with the Chucky TV series just wrapping its second season, we’re seeing more sides to the character than ever before. Sure, he’s still the same cold-blooded, wise-cracking little terror we know and love, but the series has brought with it even more sides to the character than we’ve ever seen before.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke
Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
10 Best Westerns of All Time, According to IMDb
The Western is among the key genres of American cinema, dating back to the silent era. The genre dominated the box office for decades, in large part due to its capacity to evolve with the times. The classic films of John Wayne gave way to the spaghetti westerns of the 1960s, directed by Italian filmmakers, most notably Sergio Leone. From the '70s onward there was an even greater proliferation of sub-genres, including horror Westerns and acid Westerns like Alejandro Jodorowsky's El Topo.
What's New on Hulu in December 2022
Hulu has plenty of great new titles coming this December right in time for the holidays. Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will star in the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead while It's A Wonderful Binge will bring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) for a holiday-tinged sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. FX's ambitious new series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove are also two new titles coming to the service this Christmas. Celebrated auteurs Christopher Nolan and Wes Anderson will also have several of their most acclaimed films heading to Hulu this December including The Royal Tenenbaums and The Dark Knight trilogy.
'Andor': This Is the Biggest Difference Between Luthen and Maarva’s Rebellions
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.The rebellion is a fixture of Star Wars and has been from the very beginning. But never has the franchise taken as in-depth a look at the movement as in Andor. The new series focuses on the early days of the rebellion as a few people try to get it started, but each leader is shown to have a different approach. Andor constantly questions where the line should be drawn by showing characters faced with the question. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), and so many others must decide what they are willing to sacrifice for their cause. The series takes a dark tone, presenting gritty details that are often left out of Star Wars films. In some ways, Andor questions the phrase made famous by its own predecessor, Rogue One, "rebellions are built on hope." There seems to be little hope in the galaxy, only desperation. But there are exceptions. One character, in particular, stands out, Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), who fits right in with the rebels with whom fans are familiar.
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
Watch: Kitty and Red Forman are back in 'That 90s Show' trailer
Netflix has released a teaser trailer for "That 90s Show," featuring Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman.
From ‘The Lovely Bones’ to ‘What Lies Beneath’: 10 Best Supernatural Whodunits
Traditional murder mysteries are circulating the streaming services with See How They Run, Enola Holmes, and the recently released Glass Onion. In the spirit of the whodunit narrative, it's common to subvert viewers' expectations, but none more so than the supernatural kind. The best supernatural whodunits use the paranormal to...
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Proves Nan Goldin Never Quits | Review
The first time I ever saw a Nan Goldin photograph, I was twenty years old, standing in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. I was enamored with photography —carrying my own expensive Nikon through the galleries so I could shoot the collections myself — and it arrested me in the middle of the floor. “Jimmy Paulette on David’s Bike,” from 1991. A picture so full of life in a way I had never seen before. Representative of a community I was only just beginning to understand, a sheltered kid from Pennsylvania who was studying abroad and living on her own for the first time in her life.
Why Was '1899's Henry Singleton Unaffected by the Virus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899 Season 1.One of the most mysterious characters of 1899 is Henry Singleton (Anton Lesser), Maura’s father and apparently someone involved with the ship simulation loop. While we don’t know precisely how Henry ended up trapped in the virtual world or how he’s responsible for the Kerberos’ misery, we know Henry is not a prisoner like the others. After all, he’s not aboard the ship but observes each iteration of the virtual experiment from the comfort of his office. And while Henry is trapped inside the simulation, he seems to be the only person immune to the deadly virus that spreads everywhere by Season 1’s finale. While the reason why Henry is immune remains a mystery, at least until Season 2 of the show (if it gets renewed), his name might offer some clues. That’s because Singleton is more than a surname, it’s a term that comes from computer science and a specific programming design pattern.
19 Of The Best Main Characters We’ve Gotten To Know In 2022
They’re unstoppable, inspiring, heartwarming, and perfectly imperfect. Not everyone can successfully exude main character energy, but these main characters did just that.
How to Watch ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour: Showtimes and Release Date
Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Nicolas Cage's Dracula Will Be "The Boss From Hell" in Chris McKay's 'Renfield'
It’s been almost eight months since filming for Chris McKay’s Renfield came to an end, with Nicolas Cage fans everywhere waiting for any tidbit of information about the actor’s take on the legendary Dracula. And thanks to a recent interview that McKay did with Syfy Wire, the coffin lid is cracking open and the film’s plot is coming to life.
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
