Walmart shooter had ‘death note’ in his phone, bought gun just hours before killing | Police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Related
BBC
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said.Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Unit 64 just after 12:30 a.m., Charleston Police Department officials said in a news release. Reed then began driving toward Kanawha Boulevard.Five minutes later, she struck a cement barrier near Chesapeake Avenue and went over the embankment into the Kanawha River, police said. Reed was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.The Charleston Police Department is still investigating.
2 injured in a drive-by shooting after a funeral service at a Nashville church
Nashville authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting after a funeral service at a church Saturday that left two people wounded, police said.
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
Baby and 3-year-old stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, police say
An 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night in New York City, police said. The children, both boys, were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after they were transported to a hospital, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx said at a news conference late Saturday.
Pennsylvania Teen Confessed Over Instagram to Killing Girl, Police Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Police officers found a girl shot dead in Bensalem, Pennsylvania after her alleged 16-year-old killer confessed to the crime over an Instagram video chat, police say. The accused murderer, a boy, sent a video chat Friday afternoon to a teenage acquaintance in...
3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
3 bodies found at Riverside house fire, homicide investigation underway
Riverside Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide after three people were found dead inside a home in the city's La Sierra area. Friday night, investigators said the incident could be tied to an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier in the day in the Mojave National Preserve when deputies were in pursuit of a man who was shooting at them, investigators said. The man was shot and killed by deputies.Investigators are still looking into the connection between the two incidents. "The three victims we found inside this house earlier today are one male adult, and two female adults," said Ryan...
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
Three people from Upper Darby killed in Thanksgiving crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (CBS/AP) — Three people from Upper Darby, including a child, were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition. The two injured children are expected to recover, police said Friday.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
NYPD: Teenager stabbed inside Staten Island Mall, suspect arrested
NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed inside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville on Friday night.Police say a 16-year-old and another teen got into some kind of verbal dispute in the food court.The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, and is expected to survive.The other teen, whose age is unclear, was arrested at the scene.The NYPD said investigators recovered a knife.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt after Thanksgiving fire at Bronx apartment
NEW YORK -- It was a devastating Thanksgiving morning for a family in the Bronx. A father and daughter were killed in a fire in Morris Heights.CBS2's Kristie Keleshian has more on how neighbors tried to help.Martina Suarez was tearfully speechless over the loss of both her 20-year-old sister, Odalys Aramboles, and 60-year-old father, Perfecto Aramboles."I did the best I can," neighbor Manuel Jimenez said.Jimenez lives upstairs. He woke up to smoke in his hallway and heard screams from downstairs from possibly Odalys Aramboles, who family said had autism."'My sister and father is in there.' I started kicking the door,...
Man taken to hospital after Sheraden shooting
Officials say they were informed the man was shot after he was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg just before 2:40 a.m. in stable condition.
Mother charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 2 young sons
NEW YORK -- A mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her two young children were found dead with stab wounds in a Bronx family shelter.Police said the 22-year-old woman was acting erratic when they arrived at the shelter on Saturday night. She was arrested and charged early Monday morning, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. A growing memorial sits outside the Echo Place family shelter in Mount Hope, remembering who police sources identify as 3-year-old Deshawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada."It's shocking to me, especially to know that I knew the boys. I've gave them clothes. I've done things, even talking...
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
Michigan Supreme Court Delays Trial for Oxford High School Shooter’s Parents
The case against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, was sent back to the Court of Appeals on Tuesday, with a judge questioning if there was sufficient evidence for the couple to stand trial. “This is a big deal because, in theory, the Court of Appeals could dismiss the entire case if they feel there is not enough evidence that the parents’ conduct caused the deaths of the Oxford students,” Birmingham defense lawyer Wade Fink said, according to The Detroit News. The pair face four involuntary manslaughter charges for the deaths of four Oxford High students at the hands of their 15-year-old son, who pleaded guilty last month to their murders after journaling that he would “cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history.” Oakland County prosecutors argued that the Crumbleys were grossly negligent of their son’s mental health, purchasing a handgun for their son that would later be used in the shooting.Read it at Michigan Live
AOL Corp
1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near popular Atlanta shopping center
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting adjacent to a popular Atlanta shopping destination Saturday night, police said. A group of people ranging roughly in age from 15 to 21 had been escorted off the property of the outdoor Atlantic Station mall and were on an adjacent freeway overpass when gunfire erupted, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0