Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
This Iconic 'Aladdin' Song Was Inspired by Christopher Reeve's 'Superman'
One of the most iconic songs from Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin was inspired by the Man of Steel. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Aladdin co-director John Musker spoke with Yahoo! Movies about the inspiration for the iconic song "A Whole New World." Musker co-directed Aladdin with Ron...
Collider
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Collider
Dress Like Peter Parker With New ‘Spider-Man: The Animated Series’ Inspired Polo Shirt
Just in time for the holiday season, Disney is releasing the perfect gift for any Spider-Man fan. Currently on ShopDisney, fans can find a polo shirt inspired by the one worn by Peter Parker in the classic ‘90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Hurry and get the shirt before it sells out!
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' IMAX Poster Explores The Depths of Pandora's Sea
With the long-awaited release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just around the corner, the film's marketing campaign continues to build momentum as a new poster has been revealed via the official IMAX Twitter page, which features a stunning look at Pandora's underwater world. With Pandora's oceans playing...
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Collider
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
Collider
'When You Finish Saving the World' Trailer Shows Finn Wolfhard & Julianne Moore at Odds
Since first debuting at the Sundance Film Festival last January, we haven’t heard much about A24's Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore-led indie feature When You Finish Saving the World. Along with the two big names leading the cast, the film also serves as Jesse Eisenberg’s crossover from acting to filmmaking with the Fleishman is in Trouble star making his directorial debut. After a long wait, two major updates have been revealed. We finally have a theatrical release for the film on January 20, 2023, and a first trailer.
Collider
'Slow Horses' Season 2: Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves Talk New Locations and Eating On Camera
After an impressively quick turnaround, Apple TV+’s new hit series, Slow Horses, returns fans to the Slough House for Season 2. Based on the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, Slow Horses’ first season introduced us to a team of M15’s disgraced agents, including their disheveled and disillusioned leader Jackson Lamb, played by Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman. Following the explosive finale, Season 2 picks up with Lamb’s team toeing M15’s good graces and will see them tackling a new mission on an even larger scale.
Collider
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
Collider
10 Great Fantasy Book Adaptations on Film and TV, From 'Wheel of Time' to 'The School for Good and Evil'
The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes. What is so fascinating about this genre is how...
Collider
The Best Teen Drama Shows Streaming on HBO Max
Whether you’re the cool kid or an outsider, high school is an unforgettable time that undeniably leaves scars for better or for worse. A time for self-discovery, first love, and debauchery, teen drama television series have become a staple within the medium for the better part of the past 25 years and created some unforgettable characters in the process. Looking back on some of the best high school set dramas from the 2000s and beyond is a nostalgic time capsule for simpler times, and HBO Max is host to some of the greatest of all time. Whether you’re in the mood for backstabbing Upper East Siders or angst-filled superheroes, here’s your guide to the best teen dramas streaming on HBO Max right now.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3 On Netflix, Where Puleng And Fikile Continue Their Sisterly Bond As The Mysteries Around Them Deepen
Blood & Water was one of Netflix’s first South African originals when it debuted two years ago, and it gained an audience through tight storytelling and a likeable cast. That continues with its third season, even as the stakes surrounding the kidnapping of Fikile Bhele get even more intense. BLOOD & WATER SEASON 3: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of a tape recorder, and we hear Janet Nkosana (Zikhona Sodlaka) talking to Detectives Vaans (Abduragman Adams) and Petersen (Nicole Fortuin) about what happened when the first child of Thandeka Khumalo (Gail Mabalane) was abducted at the hospital in...
Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund
Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment. Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterMesfin Fekadu Named Senior Editor of The Hollywood Reporter's Music CoverageJennifer Lopez Reflects on "Painful" Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for 'This Is Me ... Now'BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige Among Top Winners The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights,...
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Collider
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour: Showtimes and Release Date
Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Mat Ewins review – digital gagster is full of nerdy fun
In Danger Money, we find Mat Ewins hacked off that he can’t catch a telly break. The annoyance could be justified: surely his prodigious skills in the niche field of hi-tech comedy would make him a TV shoo-in? Certainly, this is an hour crammed with blink-and-you-miss-’em video gags, dotty digital games – and extensive grumbling from our host that his comedy career is on the slide.
Collider
What's New on Hulu in December 2022
Hulu has plenty of great new titles coming this December right in time for the holidays. Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will star in the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead while It's A Wonderful Binge will bring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) for a holiday-tinged sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. FX's ambitious new series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove are also two new titles coming to the service this Christmas. Celebrated auteurs Christopher Nolan and Wes Anderson will also have several of their most acclaimed films heading to Hulu this December including The Royal Tenenbaums and The Dark Knight trilogy.
Comments / 0