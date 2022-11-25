ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: OSU WRs, Lone Star Ducks, Daevin Hobbs

By Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

In Mike Farrell Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if one of Ohio State's 5-Star WRs will flip...

In today’s Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition — I look at three big recent topics from the recruiting trail and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. The Buckeyes will lose one of their two five-star WRs.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

Don’t worry Buckeyes fans. Carnell Tate isn’t going to Tennessee and Brandon Inniss isn’t going to Miami. At least I don’t think so. The Vols, ‘Canes and others have made their best pitches to flip the five stars but from what I know both are very excited about becoming Buckeyes for many reasons. NIL is in place, the offense is amazing, Brian Hartline is position coach you don’t bet against and they develop WRs as well as anyone. The staff at OSU always sweats out prospects from the Southeast but I feel good about these two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMl6O_0jNTXGpH00
2023 five-star WR Carnell Tate from Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy)

2. Oregon is a surprising factor in the state of Texas.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Remember when the Oregon Ducks used to kill it in Texas with players like LaMichael James , Lache Seastrunk , Bralon Addison and others? I do because I’m old. Well, they’re back in Texas as a threat again with a recent commitment from DL Johnny Bowens from Converse, TX. He is the third 4 star commit in this class from Texas for Oregon joining WR Ashton Cozart and DE Terrance Green . The new staff under Dan Lanning has numerous coaches on staff with ties to Texas and it’s paying off. Still on the target list? A&M commitment David Hicks Jr. and Notre Dame commitment Peyton Bowen who have both visited officially. Oregon is dangerous in the Lone Star State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zLVV_0jNTXGpH00
2023 four-star DL Johnny Bowens from Converse, TX (Judson)

si.com

3. DL Daevin Hobbs picks the Vols.

Farrell’s take: FACT

It’s been an interesting battle for the North Carolina 4 star with UGA leading for awhile and Alabama lurking. But the Vols took over while he was in attendance for the win over ‘Bama and haven’t looked back. He announces on Friday and I expect a Vols commitment and this is a big one as North Carolina can be good for Tennessee with some momentum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00az0x_0jNTXGpH00
2023 five-star DL Daevin Hobbs from Concord, NC (Jay M. Robinson)

si.com

