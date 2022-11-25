Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Had a Hell of a First Wednesday-Sunday
She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, and all together uber-popular. “Wednesday,” the Netflix teen-comedy series about everybody’s favorite “Addams Family” member, has broken the streaming service’s record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series. According to numbers shared by Netflix, more than 50 million households watched 341.23 million hours of “Wednesday” during its first week of availability, from its debut on (appropriately) Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27. This dethrones “Stranger Things 4,” which previously held the record with the 335.01 million hours it logged from May 30 to June 5. Impressively, the...
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
Why the Reveal of [SPOILER] As 'Wednesday's Villain Is Beautifully Predictable
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. From Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Netflix’s Wednesday details the misadventures of the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is shipped off to her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, following a near-death experience — well, Wednesday brought a few reckless teenage boys near death — at her old school. Once she arrives at her new school, which is full of "outcasts" a.k.a. mythical beings like werewolves and sirens, Wednesday is thrust into a life-and-death game with a murderous monster that has been tormenting the school and the surrounding area for the last few weeks. Over the course of the season, Wednesday's unconventional investigation into the monster and the killings turns the tides in the war, putting an even bigger target on her own back as secrets about Nevermore come to light.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3 On Netflix, Where Puleng And Fikile Continue Their Sisterly Bond As The Mysteries Around Them Deepen
Blood & Water was one of Netflix’s first South African originals when it debuted two years ago, and it gained an audience through tight storytelling and a likeable cast. That continues with its third season, even as the stakes surrounding the kidnapping of Fikile Bhele get even more intense. BLOOD & WATER SEASON 3: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of a tape recorder, and we hear Janet Nkosana (Zikhona Sodlaka) talking to Detectives Vaans (Abduragman Adams) and Petersen (Nicole Fortuin) about what happened when the first child of Thandeka Khumalo (Gail Mabalane) was abducted at the hospital in...
'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez Explains Why Jared Deserves a Happy Ending
The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of its fourth and final season earlier this month. The saved drama series largely focuses on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Throughout the series, he and the others followed "Callings" that led them down various, mystery-solving paths. However, one non-passenger has been instrumental in helping the Stones, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) specifically, as they try to work out the mystery of 828 — Jared (J.R. Ramirez).
What's New on HBO Max in December 2022
HBO Max looks like it's bound to have plenty of great titles to stream this December, especially if the weather outside is too frightful and that fire is so delightful, and your relatives want to watch a movie. Martin McDonaugh's critically acclaimed new film The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be available to stream, so if you are not caught up with this year's crop of Oscar front-runners, this will surely be a good title to start on. The star-studded caper flick Amsterdam will also be making its way to HBO Max in December, with a cast including names like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington. Several Max originals will also be returning for new seasons including Gossip Girl, Doom Patrol, and Sort Of, among many others. The hit fantasy YA series His Dark Materials premieres its third and final season in December as well, which adapts the novel The Amber Spyglass. Of course, the holiday season wouldn't be complete without a new crop of seasonal romcoms including A Hollywood Christmas.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
'Dead to Me' Season 3: Our Biggest Unanswered Questions After the Finale
Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3.Netflix's dark comedy Dead to Me is the story of how two women, Jen (Christina Applegate), and Judy (Linda Cardellini), navigate life, grief, and murder together. The third and final season of Dead to Me introduced new complications into Jen and Judy's lives with a cancer diagnosis and a pregnancy on top of the ongoing dramas from previous seasons, including not one, but two, hit-and-runs, and a buried body in the woods. As Dead to Me has proven in the past to be fond of a good cliffhanger, it should come as no surprise that not all plot lines and character arcs were neatly resolved in the Season 3 finale. With Season 3 being the last season of Dead to Me, we are left with a number of questions about the events that transpired and the futures of our favorite Laguna Beach residents. Let's see if we can dig up some answers.
'Three Pines' Review: Alfred Molina Shines in a Solid Louise Penny Adaptation
Upon first hearing the title Three Pines, my mind inexorably jumped to Twin Peaks. Sure, the numbers are different, and, yes, one refers to trees instead of mountains. However, this new series does begin as being about an outside investigator, played by Alfred Molina, coming to a small community to look into a murder. When it starts to throw in some occasional visions here and there as it peers deeper into darkness, it almost feels like a light echo of that iconic show is reverberating through it. It even has its own version of an insightful yet eccentric Log Lady, albeit one who has a duck as her companion. Alas, all of this has been molded into being a more straightforward mystery story that doesn’t quite have the same multilayered intrigue and commitment to creeping dread. With all of that being said, the series still manages to settle into a rhythm that explores a few different cases from across Louise Penny’s detective novels while a larger and tragically overlooked one perpetually looms in the background.
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
New 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' Adaptation Wraps Filming
Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer-winning play Long Day's Journey Into Night is being adapted for the screen once more. A new production starring Jessica Lange and Ed Harris has now wrapped filming, with Deadline reporting that the film, directed by noted theater director Jonathan Kent in his feature debut, has completed production in Ireland.
What's With All the Bugs on '1899'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. While 1899 has its fair share of cryptic elements, the bugs Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) and Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) use aboard the Kerberos might puzzle even the most attentive fan. That’s because the series never gives us a clear explanation of those bugs and what exactly they do. Nevertheless, enough clues are spread across the eight episodes of 1899’s first season for us to put things together and realize what those beetles are. Even so, the answer is not so straightforward, as the bugs simultaneously represent the emotional connection between Maura (Emily Beecham) and her son and a concept from computer science.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò on What Happiness Means For Their Characters
From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. Two locals, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò), with big dreams of their own frequent the resort in search of work, opportunity and a chance at their big break amongst the wealthy clientele.
How to Watch ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour: Showtimes and Release Date
Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Apple TV+ Unveils New "Offer" for Ryan Reynolds+ for Cyber Monday
For Cyber Monday this year, Apple TV+ has an exciting new "offer" for fans of Ryan Reynolds and his new Christmas movie Spirited. The streamer released a new promo that has the actor's co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer showcasing a new, upgraded model of Reynolds referred to only as "The Ryan Reynolds+." This new update to the classic Reynolds has a slew of new features and expansions on his current abilities as well as some bug fixes to make him the perfect version of the beloved star. The new and improved Reynolds can, apparently, only be experienced with Apple TV+.
Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund
Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment. Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterMesfin Fekadu Named Senior Editor of The Hollywood Reporter's Music CoverageJennifer Lopez Reflects on "Painful" Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for 'This Is Me ... Now'BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige Among Top Winners The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights,...
This Iconic 'Aladdin' Song Was Inspired by Christopher Reeve's 'Superman'
One of the most iconic songs from Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin was inspired by the Man of Steel. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Aladdin co-director John Musker spoke with Yahoo! Movies about the inspiration for the iconic song "A Whole New World." Musker co-directed Aladdin with Ron...
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Sets Viewership Records at AMC+
As AMC said goodbye to its long-running zombie epic The Walking Dead, fans showed up in droves to give it a historic exit on the network's fledgling streaming platform. Variety reports that the finale "Rest in Peace" which aired on November 20 drove the single best day of viewership in AMC+'s history. Although exact numbers aren't known, the finale also became the single most-watched episode on the platform since its October 2020 launch.
