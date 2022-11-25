Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia State men to host Saint Mary
The Emporia State men’s basketball team hosts St. Mary University Tuesday evening. Its the final tune-up before MIAA play begins on Saturday at Washburn. Coach Craig Doty says they will not take St. Mary for granted. Junior Sam Baker, who missed last season due to an injury, said it...
KVOE
Emporia State women close out Thanksgiving Classic with 80-64 win over Colorado Springs
The Emporia State women scored off the opening tip and never trailed on the way to an 80-64 win over Colorado – Colorado Springs Saturday. Three players scored in double figures led by Faith Paramore with a game-high 20 points. Ehlaina Hartman added 14 points and Maary Lakes added 10 points.
KVOE
Emporia State University Nursing students hosting ‘mobile’ bone marrow registration drive Tuesday
Emporia State University’s Department of Nursing is giving local residents an opportunity to register to save a life this week. ESU nursing students will be taking part in a day-long mobile bone marrow registration drive starting at 9 am Tuesday. The drive will see nursing students at four different locations signing up potential donors.
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
KVOE
Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building
A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
KVOE
West Emporia wreck sends one person to Newman Regional Health
Two SUVs collided in western Emporia on Sunday evening, leading to a hospital trip for one person. The crash happened shortly after 6 pm at 12th and Luther, prompting a response by Emporia Police and Emporia Fire. Officers on site say the lead SUV was westbound on 12th and in the process of turning south onto Luther when the second SUV rear-ended it.
KVOE
THERMAL GRAPHICS FIRE: Emporia Fire notes some evidence of possible explosion inside facility; employee suffers non-life-threatening injuries
An investigation continues after fire caused heavy but limited damage inside an Emporia business, but Fire Capt. Willie Ward says there are at least some indications of an explosion inside Thermal Ceramics as part of the incident Monday night. Ward tells KVOE News at least one wall in the compressor...
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 11-28-22
Newsmaker: Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg previews the Match Day check presentation ceremony at Flinthills Mall. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Public Library Director Pauline Stacchini discusses Breakfast with Santa and other upcoming events. Newsmaker 3: Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanine McKenna promotes the annual Christmas parade.
KVOE
Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel
Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
KVOE
West Emporia travel plaza poised for above-ground construction
All the preliminary work has been completed for a new travel plaza in far west Emporia. Brownstone 3 Development out of Topeka has been spearheading the effort to bring a nearly 35-acre shopping center to the area just southwest of US Highway 50 and Graphic Arts for over two years, with a goal of building a hotel, travel plaza, sit-down restaurant, food court and RV park.
KVOE
Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond
Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
KVOE
Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day check presentation event coming Tuesday
The countdown is on for the Emporia Community Foundation’s annual Match Day check presentation. Activities will begin at 11:05 am Tuesday and will take place at Flinthills Mall, with the entire ceremony airing on 14 KVOE and 96.9 FM. Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg says this year’s total may approach last year’s record of $455,000 to benefit 25 different community groups.
KVOE
Healthier Lyon County launching into ‘Increase the Reach’ vaccination effort, busy with numerous other projects
In and out of Emporia, Healthier Lyon County is stepping up its already-notable involvement in a variety of projects aimed at increasing healthy living as 2022 comes to a close. The latest project is called “Increase the Reach.” It’s a roughly $100,000 state grant, connected to a federal grant through...
KVOE
Festival of Trees auction to close down fundraiser Monday
Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County has a big night Monday. The agency’s first-ever Festival of Trees culminates with the official tree auction at Flinthills Mall. Area manager Jacque Wellnitz has been pleased with the community support, demonstrated in part by the themes of the 15 trees donated for the auction.
KVOE
Festival of Trees comes to close for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County
The first annual Festival of Trees through Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County has come to a close. The trees that have been on public display the past week inside Flinthills Mall were auctioned Monday night. Area Manager Jacque Wellnitz says the community really pulled together to make everything...
KVOE
Lyon County marijuana distribution case moves to preliminary hearing Monday
A preliminary hearing is coming Monday in a Lyon County drug distribution case. Eric Joseph Powers is accused of distributing between 100 and 1,000 “doseage units” of marijuana during an alleged incident June 19. Powers is also accused of speeding, possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle both without a valid license and without valid insurance. A count of marijuana possession has been dismissed. Other details of the case have not been announced.
KVOE
Aggravated battery, aggravated assault cases moving forward in Lyon County District Court
One woman has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court this week after allegedly using a vehicle in a battery case. Cari Lynn Crook is accused of aggravated battery and driving under the influence following an alleged incident Sept. 3. Other case details are pending. The hearing is at...
KVOE
Area shoppers give thanks to local businesses by shopping local on Small Business Saturday
Downtown Emporia was hustling and bustling Saturday as local shoppers got out to support local businesses as part of Small Business Saturday. The day saw local retailers extend and alter their business hours to help residents find the perfect gifts for the holiday season. Jessica Buccholz of Emporia Main Street says every day in Emporia “is small business Saturday.”
Comments / 0