Manhattan, KS

KVOE

Emporia State men to host Saint Mary

The Emporia State men’s basketball team hosts St. Mary University Tuesday evening. Its the final tune-up before MIAA play begins on Saturday at Washburn. Coach Craig Doty says they will not take St. Mary for granted. Junior Sam Baker, who missed last season due to an injury, said it...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building

A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

West Emporia wreck sends one person to Newman Regional Health

Two SUVs collided in western Emporia on Sunday evening, leading to a hospital trip for one person. The crash happened shortly after 6 pm at 12th and Luther, prompting a response by Emporia Police and Emporia Fire. Officers on site say the lead SUV was westbound on 12th and in the process of turning south onto Luther when the second SUV rear-ended it.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Monday – 11-28-22

Newsmaker: Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg previews the Match Day check presentation ceremony at Flinthills Mall. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Public Library Director Pauline Stacchini discusses Breakfast with Santa and other upcoming events. Newsmaker 3: Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanine McKenna promotes the annual Christmas parade.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel

Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

West Emporia travel plaza poised for above-ground construction

All the preliminary work has been completed for a new travel plaza in far west Emporia. Brownstone 3 Development out of Topeka has been spearheading the effort to bring a nearly 35-acre shopping center to the area just southwest of US Highway 50 and Graphic Arts for over two years, with a goal of building a hotel, travel plaza, sit-down restaurant, food court and RV park.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond

Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day check presentation event coming Tuesday

The countdown is on for the Emporia Community Foundation’s annual Match Day check presentation. Activities will begin at 11:05 am Tuesday and will take place at Flinthills Mall, with the entire ceremony airing on 14 KVOE and 96.9 FM. Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg says this year’s total may approach last year’s record of $455,000 to benefit 25 different community groups.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Festival of Trees auction to close down fundraiser Monday

Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County has a big night Monday. The agency’s first-ever Festival of Trees culminates with the official tree auction at Flinthills Mall. Area manager Jacque Wellnitz has been pleased with the community support, demonstrated in part by the themes of the 15 trees donated for the auction.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County marijuana distribution case moves to preliminary hearing Monday

A preliminary hearing is coming Monday in a Lyon County drug distribution case. Eric Joseph Powers is accused of distributing between 100 and 1,000 “doseage units” of marijuana during an alleged incident June 19. Powers is also accused of speeding, possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle both without a valid license and without valid insurance. A count of marijuana possession has been dismissed. Other details of the case have not been announced.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Area shoppers give thanks to local businesses by shopping local on Small Business Saturday

Downtown Emporia was hustling and bustling Saturday as local shoppers got out to support local businesses as part of Small Business Saturday. The day saw local retailers extend and alter their business hours to help residents find the perfect gifts for the holiday season. Jessica Buccholz of Emporia Main Street says every day in Emporia “is small business Saturday.”
EMPORIA, KS

