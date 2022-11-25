All the preliminary work has been completed for a new travel plaza in far west Emporia. Brownstone 3 Development out of Topeka has been spearheading the effort to bring a nearly 35-acre shopping center to the area just southwest of US Highway 50 and Graphic Arts for over two years, with a goal of building a hotel, travel plaza, sit-down restaurant, food court and RV park.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO