Zofia T. Glazer, 91, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Zofia “Sonia” T. Glazer, 91, died in the early morning of Thursday, November 23, 2022 at Belmont Village Senior Living in West Lake Hills, Texas. Born in Vilna, Poland, she was the daughter of Wolf and Jetta (née Peterseil) Tarasiejski. Sonia had a full and varied...
John McInerney, 85, of Worcester and Shrewsbury
– It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved husband, father, and grandfather, John “Poppie” McInerney, 85, of Worcester and more recently of Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was...
Donna Correia, 52, formerly of Hudson
– Donna Marie Correia, 52, of West Boylston, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her three daughters and life-long friend, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is reunited in heaven, with her beloved husband and companion of 15 years, John E. Arsenault.
Karen F. Sawyer, 75, of Hudson
– Karen F. (Saaristo) Sawyer, 75, lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Karen is survived by her daughters, Martha Wood and her husband James of Rutland, MA and Maureen Benway and her husband Todd of Holden, MA. She also leaves her two sisters, Ellen Bartolotti and her husband Salvatore of Hingham, MA, Marion Connor of Hudson, MA; her 5 grandchildren, Caitlin and Andrew Wood, Nickolas, Joseph and Matthew Benway; her two great grandchildren, Colton and Chloe Benway along with several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Evelyn “Lori” Waldsmith and brother Edwin A. Saaristo.
Ray H. Butler, 81, of Marlborough
– Ray H. Butler, 81, of Marlborough, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home in Marlborough. He was the son of the late Hugh and Juanita (Campbell) Butler and the husband of Dorothy Ann (DesSaulniers) Butler. He was predeceased by his brothers, Sonny Butler, Jimmy Monroe, Richard Haywood and...
Ronald D. Ott, 86, of Southborough
– Ronald D. Ott, 86, of Southborough, MA, passed away on November 24, 2022, surrounded by his wife and four children. He was the son of the late Noah and Gertrude (Shannahan) Ott. Predeceased by his brother Robert Ott and his sister Barbara Pettinari. Ron is survived by his loving...
Colleen Moore, 52, of Worcester and Grafton
Worcester/Grafton – Colleen (Cahill) Moore, 52, passed away peacefully at home November 21, 2022. She leaves her daughters Courtney Goodell and her husband William, Erica Moore and Brett Russell, her mother Patricia (Shores) Cahill, siblings Terry Cahill and his wife Shannon and Walter Thomas “Tom” Cahill IV and his wife Kristen, her grandchildren who were the light of her life Landon and Leighton Goodell and Brantley Russell with another darling grandson due in the Spring and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Walter Cahill.
David E. Jusseaume, 62, retired Marlborough police detective
– David E. Jusseaume, 62, of Northborough, died Thursday November 17, 2022, at home with his family by his side. His passing came after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and a long-standing cardiac history, that ended his life but did not define his extraordinary and beautiful life. He was...
Northborough plans for tree, menorah lighting
NORTHBOROUGH – The holiday season is upon us, and the Northborough Community Affairs Committee is getting ready for its Annual Tree Lighting. The Annual Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Blake Street. “We’re very excited to be planning the tree lighting in person...
Hudson’s cross on the hill was a beacon for decades
HUDSON – To tell the story of our lighted cross, we must go back to 1922 and Mr. Leland D. Wood. In that year, Wood was appointed manager of Hudson’s Light and Power Department. A civic-minded man, Wood in 1924 chaired a community Christmas program, and by 1929 the idea of erecting a lighted cross was born.
Yuletide Market, Light the Common returns to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – The Town Common will soon be lit with holiday lights. The Shrewsbury Town Center Association (STCA) will host the annual Yuletide Market and Light the Common Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Town Common and Chiampa Funeral Home located on Church Road. Light...
Westborough Winter Stroll marches on, despite the rain
WESTBOROUGH – The Winter Stroll may have been more like “Singing in the Rain” than “Jingle Bells,” but it was a good welcome to the holiday season nonetheless. Rain canceled the Santa visits, parade and tree lighting on Nov. 27, but there were plenty of things to do, courtesy of local businesses and organizations.
Judith Davis, 82, of Hudson
– Judith Ann (Simoes) Davis, 82, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, George “Jerry” A. Davis.
Francis X. Hanam, 89, of North Grafton
– Francis X. Hanam of N. Grafton, former longtime resident of Hopedale, passed away peacefully at UMass Memorial Medical Center on Lake Ave. on Nov. 20, 2022. Francis leaves and will be missed by his loving wife of 65 years, June (Perkins) Hanam and his wonderful family – his daughters, Pam Hanam of Worcester, Sue Krikorian and her husband Kevin of Auburn, and his two grandsons, Matthew and James. He also leaves his brother Russell Hanam and his wife Irene of Arizona and many nieces and nephews. Francis was predeceased by his brothers, William, Raymond, Edward and Gerald and his sisters, Caroline Bolton, Betty Dunphe, Marion White, Jean Mossey, Shirley Latino, Eleanor Gregoire and Edna Putnam.
Thieves try to break into ATM at Southborough Cumberland Farms
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Cumberland Farms reported a break-in early Monday morning, according to the Southborough Police Department. Around 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 28, police received a 911 call from an employee at the Cumberland Farms at 365 Turnpike Road reporting that a break-in took place overnight at the store.
Wenzel: Band teacher named Masonic Teacher of the Year
MARLBOROUGH – James Verdone, Marlborough High School band and music teacher, was named Masonic Teacher of the Year at a ceremony held in downtown Marlborough. Congratulations go to this year’s recipient as well as to the following runners-up honored: Erin Casey, 1st Charles W. Whitcomb School teacher and Laura Koester, teacher of visually impaired students throughout the district.
Peaceful farmhouse style welcomes patients to Songbird Dental’s new location
SHREWSBURY – Songbird Dental is celebrating its sixth anniversary just months after moving into its new facility at 235 Main Street in Shrewsbury. Dr. Luciana Messina, along with her husband and business partner, Vincent, began to embark on the journey of building a brand new and spacious dental practice during the pandemic. They envisioned a place where people would feel more comfortable going to the dentist, which for many can be an anxiety-provoking experience.
Marlborough close to adding treasury/payroll manager
MARLBOROUGH – The city’s Finance Department has come closer to adding a new position. During the City Council’s Finance Committee meeting on Nov. 14, members approved an amendment to the city code to create a treasury/payroll manager. The position will help “add a layer” to overseeing payroll...
United Way offering ‘Hope for the Holidays
MARLBOROUGH – The United Way of Tri-County expects to distribute more than 9,000 toys and gifts to area children this holiday season, including to clients at its food pantry, the Marlborough Community Cupboard. “Hope for the Holidays,” UWTC’s annual holiday gift campaign, works to help struggling families who cannot...
