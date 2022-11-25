Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
COMMUNITY DAY: Dream Factory of Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dreams come in all shapes and sizes - super heroes, four legged friends, and far away places. The mission ofDream Factory of Kansas City to help make these dreams come true for children struggling with critical or chronic illnesses. A dream can bring hope - a moment not thinking about treatment or a break from being in the hospital.
Kansas City shelters can now help keep houseless individuals warmer longer
Kansas City-area shelters are able to help the houseless earlier and for longer this year thanks to program changes.
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
KMBC.com
KC hospital capacity could be an issue after Thanksgiving holiday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The holiday season normally coincides with the start of the cold and virus season. Kansas City-area hospitals are expecting to see beds fill up following the Thanksgiving break. We all know the holidays are a time for family and food, but it's also a time...
KMBC.com
North Kansas City wine tasting business warns of fake gift certificates
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wine tasting business in North Kansas City is warning about a scam after someone presented a counterfeit gift certificate. "We've been here for about a year and a half," said Jay Hightower, of Sail Away Wine. Sail Away Wine in North Kansas City...
Historic Smallwood V. Noland House in Independence, Missouri sits on property purchased in 1833
Smallwood V. Noland House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Smallwood V. Noland House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 1024 South Forest in Independence, Missouri. The home appears to be on a very large lot.
KMBC.com
KC-area tree farms say drought, inflation will make Christmas trees more expensive this year
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christmas trees may cost a little more this holiday season. "The kids like to come out and get the real Christmas tree," said Jill Painter. She said it has become a family tradition. "We started this tradition eight years ago when we first got married," Painter...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's development
Lewis-Webb House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byLewis Webb House - Facebook page. The Lewis-Webb House is located at 302 West Mill in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KMBC.com
KCPD: 12-year-old who left home Monday found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Missouri police say Naombri has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a young girl who ran away Monday night. Authorities are searching for...
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
kcur.org
Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KCTV 5
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's pop-up bars are setting up shop for the holiday season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you're feeling jolly or feeling something akin to the Grinch, Kansas City's holiday pop-up bars are sure to get you in the right spirit. We've pooled together an extensive list of the best and brightest holiday pop-up bars setting up shop in KC for the winter months.
Shawnee man living with stage 5 kidney disease looking for match
Eight years ago, Stephen Thon was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease. Since then, it has progressed to stage 5. He's hoping to find a match for the sake of his family.
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.
Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
Child 5 or younger dies Monday in accidental shooting in KCK
A child who was five years old or younger died after accidentally shooting themselves Monday in Kansas City, Kansas.
1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.
