Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

COMMUNITY DAY: Dream Factory of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dreams come in all shapes and sizes - super heroes, four legged friends, and far away places. The mission ofDream Factory of Kansas City to help make these dreams come true for children struggling with critical or chronic illnesses. A dream can bring hope - a moment not thinking about treatment or a break from being in the hospital.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD: 12-year-old who left home Monday found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Missouri police say Naombri has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a young girl who ran away Monday night. Authorities are searching for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

