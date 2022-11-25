Read full article on original website
Spain, Germany's 'Epic Rumble' Praised by Fans After Thrilling Draw at 2022 World Cup
Spain and Germany are two of the powerhouses of international football. On Sunday, they played like it. The two countries finished deadlocked in a 1-1 draw, a result that left Spain atop the group with four points and gave Germany a sorely needed point in its attempt to escape the group stage.
Neymar Deemed 'Irreplaceable' for Brazil Despite World Cup Win vs. Switzerland
Casemiro helped send Brazil to the knockout stage with the team's 1-0 win over Switzerland, but Monday's men's World Cup match was far from easy. The Seleção were without top scorer Neymar, who was ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered against Serbia. The result was a low-scoring battle with few quality chances.
Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Claiming Bruno Fernandes' World Cup Goal for Portugal
Portugal advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA men's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday in Lusail, Qatar. After a scoreless first half, the breakthrough came on a cross by Bruno Fernandes in the 54th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo was originally credited with the goal, though it was unclear whether he made any contact with the ball before it found the back of the net.
World Cup 2022 Groups Table: Predicting the Knockout Bracket
Thirty of the 32 teams entered in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are still alive to advance to the knockout round. The permutations are easier for some squads to advance to the round of 16, and only France has officially confirmed its spot in the knockout round. Qatar and Canada...
World Cup 2022 Scores: Sunday's Group Results and Monday's Schedule
The 2022 World Cup continues to surprise with a handful of upsets during Sunday's play. Costa Rica bounced back from a 7-0 loss in their first match to beat Japan in their second match. Morocco then stunned Belgium with a 2-0 victory over the No. 2 team in the men's world rankings.
Report: Lionel Messi to Sign Inter Miami Contract, Be Highest-Paid MLS Player Ever
Superstar forward Lionel Messi will reportedly sign with Inter Miami after this year's World Cup and join the MLS side following the 2022-23 European season, according to Matt Lawton of The Times. Messi's contract with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, expires after this season, though he does reportedly have an...
Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Poland: Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
Two of the biggest stars in men's soccer will square off on Wednesday, with places in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout round on the line. Robert Lewandowski and Poland are top of Group C with four points, while Lionel Messi and Argentina are second on three. Both players found...
ESPN: PSG's Lionel Messi Has Not Agreed to Rumored Historic Contract with Inter Miami
Despite reports of a deal with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has not yet finalized an agreement with the Major League Soccer squad, according to Julien Laurens of ESPN. Matt Lawton of The Times reported Sunday the two sides were "close to agreeing a deal" that would make him the highest-paid player in MLS history.
Report: Manchester United Open to Christian Pulisic Loan After Cristiano Ronaldo Exit
Manchester United are open to a loan move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic during the January transfer window, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN. The club could look to strengthen its attack after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo last week. Newcastle United and Arsenal have also reportedly been made aware...
