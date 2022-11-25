Lady Blues volleyball earns all-district honors
With the volleyball season officially over and state champions crowned, the District 6-4A All-District Awards were announced following the district’s last elimination from the playoffs.
Eight Lady Blues were recognized in the all-district honors and 10 Lady Blues and two student athletic trainers were recognized on the Academic All-District team.
Junior Olga Morales was recognized as the district’s Utility Player of the Year. Sophomore Braylee Mayes and senior Trinity Gregory were both named First Team All-District by the District 6-4A coaches. Senior Miya Cantwell and sophomore Georgia Martin were both named Second Team All-District. Honorable Mention awards were given to Lillian Noble, Abby Osborn and Tatum Westerman.
Camden Thorne, Bobbie Jo Hart, Peyton Dobbs, Allie Posey, Harli Kenney, Emi Gordy, Westerman, Martin, Mayes, Cantwell, Gregory, Osborn, and Noble were all named to the Academic All-District Team.
For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.
