ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

Steers lose in Cleburne

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCTxA_0jNTVbWW00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWW2g_0jNTVbWW00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062q8g_0jNTVbWW00

After the Steers opened the 2022-2023 season with a home win against Quanah the Steers looked as if it turned a corner from a rocky previous season. While the team continues to grow, it is still in search of its second win of the season. Despite strong defensive play, the Steers offense struggled with an equally tough defense on the other end of the court Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Cleburne. The Steers returned home with a 73-42 loss.

The defense has shown improvement from the previous season and it was on display at times against the Yellowjackets Tuesday afternoon. After falling behind 5-0 early in the game, the Steers’ defense started the first of several stretches of keeping their hosts without a field goal for two or more minutes.

Tyson Weaver and Riley Lanham took advantage of the brief scoring drought to bring the Steers within one point. Weaver scored the Steers’ first points of the game. Moments later, Lanham grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball in the basket for second-chance points.

The Yellowjackets responded with a 6-2 run over the next minute and 20 seconds. The Steers, from the free-throw line, had an opportunity to cut their second five-point deficit to one point. Keion Shead was fouled on a shot attempt and hit one of two free throws at the 3:41 mark. Kolby Spurlin, 18 seconds later, was fouled on a put-back attempt and made one of two free throws on his trip to the free-throw line. Trailing 11-8 after Spurlin’s free throws, the Steers could get no closer than the three-point deficit.

For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Live in Dallas? Your trash pickup day might change

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're a Dallas resident, your trash pickup day is likely about to change. The City of Dallas Sanitation Department says it was time for a re-route of garbage and recycling collections - in part, because of the city's rapid growth. While trash and recycling pickup will still occur on the same day, the day of the week will change for many. The city said sanitation crews will shift from a 4-day to a 5-day collection schedule, adding Wednesdays as a pickup day. They said that will streamline the pickup process, optimize the use of equipment, and improve the...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening

On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

RIP, Mary Frances Burleson, Champion of Ebby Halliday Companies

An icon of Dallas real estate has left us: Mary Frances Burleson, longtime president and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies. The Ebby Halliday Companies announced that Burleson, 87, died Sunday morning of natural causes. Burleson famously began as the secretary of Mrs. Ebby Halliday, the company’s namesake founder, and...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Record Slowdown in DFW Home Sales

After an impressive price surge over the pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth’s housing market is increasingly facing stronger headwinds threatening to slow its pace. While prices remain higher than a year ago, they are beginning to fall, and so are the number of sales in the market. The median home price...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Rental Market Faces Challenges

While historically elevated interest rates could slow the Dallas-Fort Worth rental unit market in 2023, robust demand may help offset the headwind. According to John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the commercial property firm Marcus & Millichap, while “[t]ransactions have dropped off substantially… the fundamentals of multifamily are rock solid” and “[t]he Texas markets are continuing to grow.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

84
Followers
68
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy