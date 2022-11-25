Steers lose in Cleburne

After the Steers opened the 2022-2023 season with a home win against Quanah the Steers looked as if it turned a corner from a rocky previous season. While the team continues to grow, it is still in search of its second win of the season. Despite strong defensive play, the Steers offense struggled with an equally tough defense on the other end of the court Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Cleburne. The Steers returned home with a 73-42 loss.



The defense has shown improvement from the previous season and it was on display at times against the Yellowjackets Tuesday afternoon. After falling behind 5-0 early in the game, the Steers’ defense started the first of several stretches of keeping their hosts without a field goal for two or more minutes.



Tyson Weaver and Riley Lanham took advantage of the brief scoring drought to bring the Steers within one point. Weaver scored the Steers’ first points of the game. Moments later, Lanham grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball in the basket for second-chance points.



The Yellowjackets responded with a 6-2 run over the next minute and 20 seconds. The Steers, from the free-throw line, had an opportunity to cut their second five-point deficit to one point. Keion Shead was fouled on a shot attempt and hit one of two free throws at the 3:41 mark. Kolby Spurlin, 18 seconds later, was fouled on a put-back attempt and made one of two free throws on his trip to the free-throw line. Trailing 11-8 after Spurlin’s free throws, the Steers could get no closer than the three-point deficit.



For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.