Lady Blues hoop into holidays at Bowie Tournament

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
The Lady Blues participated in Bowie’s annual Hoopin’ Into The Holidays Tournament earlier this week, Nov. 21-22. Although the team struggled in losses to Iowa Park and Bowie, the Lady Blues earned their first win of the season during Tuesday’s games.

The tournament provided the Lady Blues the opportunity to get four games of experience over two days. The team faced both familiar opponents and a team they haven’t played since 2020.

Iowa Park 65, Lady Blues 37

The Lady Blues played the first of two games Monday against former district rivals, the Iowa Park Lady Hawks.

It was a struggle from the tipoff for the Lady Blues, who gave up eight-straight points to open the game. Abby Osborn stopped the Lady Hawks’ scoring run with an assist from Maddie Franklin on Osborn’s 3-pointer with 5:36 remaining in the first.

For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.

The future of the Library of Graham

Library of Graham Director Kelly LaFarge gave an update last month regarding the facility and its services, as well as upcoming offerings for visitors. The library, located at 910 Cherry St., is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and hosts a number of programs and services.The library is updating some books in its selection and has updated its adult nonfiction and fiction book offerings. The library is additionally looking to update the outdated children’s nonfiction books.“Nonfiction, your fact based books, they get out of date pretty easily. Some things are evergreens, but other things need to be...
GRAHAM, TX
GISD prepares students for STAAR exam changes

Graham ISD advised parents at the beginning of November that the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and End of Course (EOC) exams will be administered online as well as include formats other than multiple choice. GISD sent a notice to parents and guardians Wednesday, Nov. 2 regarding the changes.The STAAR redesign is a result of House Bill 3906 passed in the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 to be administered in the state summative assessments in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency. TEA has worked with stakeholders on a way to launch the changes...
