Lady Blues hoop into holidays at Bowie Tournament

The Lady Blues participated in Bowie’s annual Hoopin’ Into The Holidays Tournament earlier this week, Nov. 21-22. Although the team struggled in losses to Iowa Park and Bowie, the Lady Blues earned their first win of the season during Tuesday’s games.



The tournament provided the Lady Blues the opportunity to get four games of experience over two days. The team faced both familiar opponents and a team they haven’t played since 2020.



Iowa Park 65, Lady Blues 37



The Lady Blues played the first of two games Monday against former district rivals, the Iowa Park Lady Hawks.



It was a struggle from the tipoff for the Lady Blues, who gave up eight-straight points to open the game. Abby Osborn stopped the Lady Hawks’ scoring run with an assist from Maddie Franklin on Osborn’s 3-pointer with 5:36 remaining in the first.



