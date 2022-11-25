House fire in Southeast Baltimore displaces four

Firefighters on Friday morning extinguished a dwelling fire in Southeast Baltimore that displaced four people, one of whom experienced smoke inhalation.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire about 8 a.m. at the 6500 block of Saint Helena Avenue in the Saint Helena neighborhood.

Flames were showing from the back of a two-story home that was occupied by four people, said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams. The four were able to escape on their own.

One of the victims declined treatment for smoke inhalation, Adams said. There were no other injuries reported. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, she said. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.