ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

House fire in Southeast Baltimore displaces four

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Firefighters on Friday morning extinguished a dwelling fire in Southeast Baltimore that displaced four people, one of whom experienced smoke inhalation.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire about 8 a.m. at the 6500 block of Saint Helena Avenue in the Saint Helena neighborhood.

Flames were showing from the back of a two-story home that was occupied by four people, said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams. The four were able to escape on their own.

One of the victims declined treatment for smoke inhalation, Adams said. There were no other injuries reported. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, she said. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

1 Dead, 5 Injured In 5 Different Shootings In West Baltimore On Monday

In five different gunshots on Monday, one man died and five others were hurt, according to. Police. Police reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore’s Lucille Park. At at 1:30 pm, police arrived at the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue and discovered...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two trapped 'hundred feet in air' hours after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.

BALTIMORE - Two people have been stranded for hours in a small plane after crashing into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.The crash also caused a widespread power outage in the area.Officials said a pilot and a passenger have been dangling "hundred feet in the air" since around 5:40 p.m. after crashing a single-engine Mooney M20J into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Apartment fire reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon apartment fire in Rosedale. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Parham Circle (21237). Units arrived to find smoke showing from a three-story apartment building, according to Baltimore County Breaking News. The blaze was quickly contained and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said.  Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.  Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.  Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.    
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
GLEN ARM, MD
Daily Voice

Man In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Baltimore

A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were able to locate the 32-year-old victim who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Belnord Avenue after reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating a string of Uber robberies in Baltimore and Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police responded to three separate Uber-related crimes this weekend.  On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., officers say they responded to a reported robbery in the 300 block of North Poppleton Street. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who said he called an Uber, but when it arrived, he was approached by a suspect with a gun.Police say the man was then forced into the Uber vehicle, then driven to an ATM, where the suspects tried to take money out of his account.  Afterward, the suspects drove the victim to Druid Park and let him out of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police."It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said.   The crash shut down both directions of...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy