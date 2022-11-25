ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Judge orders DEQ to reconsider Big Sky expansion and wastewater permits near the Gallatin River

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDfGp_0jNTVW3l00

The Gallatin River (Photo by Diane Renkin of the National Park Service, public domain via Flickr).

A Gallatin County judge has ordered the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to go back and review a wastewater permit in one of the toniest areas of the state, which environmental advocates say could potentially pollute one of the state’s most famous – and imperiled – rivers.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Peter Ohman determined that a wastewater permit issued to the Lazy J South subdivision in Big Sky was incorrectly issued by the DEQ because it failed to take into consider the cumulative impact more homes and businesses in the subdivision would have on the nearby Gallatin River.

The Gallatin River is one of Montana’s most prized waterways, noted for its fishing, but dramatically increased development in and around Bozeman has recently made it one of the most imperiled rivers with annual algae blooms threatening aquatic life and the clean water in it.

Lazy J South is a residential and commercial development located less than a half a mile from the mainstream portion of the Gallatin River in Big Sky Canyon. Ohman ruled in favor of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Montana Environmental Information Center, which brought the suit, and ordered the department, which is responsible for clean water and enforcing wastewater standards, to perform a new assessment that examines the cumulative impacts of the wastewater discharge.

Ohman pointed out that even though construction continues in the subdivision, the original permit for wastewater has not changed since the permit was issued in 2006.

During this summer, the Montana DEQ issued a preliminary determination that the mainstream of the Gallatin River was “impaired” for algal blooms.

“We are encouraged by the court’s ruling today, which vindicates the public’s right to a thorough assessment of pollution impacts to our local waterways before decision-making,” said Guy Alsentzer, executive director of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. “The Lazy J South pollution permit is just a single case representative of a larger issue in Montana, where agencies continue to rubber stamp new development approvals without looking at the combined impacts on our finite and valuable water resources.”

The post Judge orders DEQ to reconsider Big Sky expansion and wastewater permits near the Gallatin River appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 11

Willa
3d ago

stop contaminating our precious water. the world itself is loosing fresh water not gaining it. most western lakes are nearly dried or dried up. no building anything alongside and River, for the sake of us humans

Reply
8
Roger that
2d ago

Voters should have a say in this decision and not just one judge. These out of state developers with deep pockets are wreaking havoc and encroaching on our waterways.

Reply
4
Debra Stine
2d ago

the rich need to go back to where they came from they're destroying Montana

Reply
7
Related
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
930 AM KMPT

Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States

As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange

It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The nation’s vacant homes present an opportunity — and a problem

With construction costs for new homes and interest rates soaring, vacant housing is drawing more attention as a shortcut to quickly getting more units on the market. But whether vacant homes are a curse or an opportunity depends on where you live. As housing affordability plummets and rents rise, putting more families with low incomes at risk […] The post The nation’s vacant homes present an opportunity — and a problem appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota

South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
PIERRE, SD
Flathead Beacon

Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate

Law enforcement was called Friday after a group of election integrity skeptics in Cascade County escalated tactics, circling the county office and waiting for election officials and staff to come outside, according to County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore. The last year already had been an “absolute nightmare” for her and her elections staff because […] The post ‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Forest Service: Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan rejected for now, but new plan possible

The U.S. Forest Service has rejected an expansion proposal from Holland Lake Lodge due in part to inaccurate and inconsistent information in the plan, according to the Flathead National Forest. However, the Flathead National Forest will consider any updated proposal. On Nov. 21, Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele issued a letter to the lodge […] The post Forest Service: Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan rejected for now, but new plan possible appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UTAH STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

University of Wyoming analysis proves the economic irrelevance of public-land livestock grazing

A series of University of Wyoming economic analyses (funded by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association) to determine the economic impacts of eliminating federal grazing found that public land ranching isn’t just insignificant in local western economies, but its economic contribution is entirely inconsequential. The small economic contribution of public-lands cattle and sheep in the arid West is dwarfed by cattle production in the lush pastures of the East and Midwest. And, of course, there’s a good reason for this: The vast majority of cattle in the United States are pastured in states with ample rainfall and productive pastures, not in the arid West which is wracked by drought more often than not.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Blackfeet Nation challenges Montana ban on vaccine as a violation of tribal sovereignty

J.R. Myers’ frustration grew as he read the email: To attend a local economic development council meeting in Browning — the largest community on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana — he had to bring proof he was vaccinated against COVID-19. It was November 2021. Six months earlier, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, […] The post Blackfeet Nation challenges Montana ban on vaccine as a violation of tribal sovereignty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border

Thanks to objections by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council the United States Forest Service dropped its huge South Plateau logging project last year. Because the plan called for thousands of acres of clearcuts on the very border of Yellowstone National Park, it violated the existing forest plan’s restrictions on how […] The post Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON —  Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy