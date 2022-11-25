ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Christmas on the Square: Graham chamber hosting annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade Thursday

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
The Graham Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade on the downtown square Thursday with a theme of Santa’s Merry Toyland. Over 30 entries are scheduled for the parade while other events will take place on the square.

The stroll will begin at 5 p.m. and a performance from the Graham First Presbyterian children’s choir will be held on the courthouse steps at 5:30 p.m.

The Graham High School Class of 2028 is hosting the Jingle Bell Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Street. The class is asking participants to get into the Christmas spirit and wear Santa hats, reindeer antlers, crazy socks or ugly sweaters. Donations on the night of the race will benefit the Class of 2028 prom fund.

The parade will be held at 7 p.m. with the entry lineup being held on West St. from 4-6:30 p.m. This year, the parade will head east on Fourth Street and circle the downtown square. The parade will feature judges who will award a winning participant displaying best Christmas spirit, best to represent the theme and best overall.

For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.

Graham Leader

GISD releases four-day school week survey results

Graham ISD presented survey results obtained from staff, students, parents and families, community members and business owners regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the GISD Board of Trustees meeting last Wednesday. The board also voted Wednesday to continue researching a four-day week calendar.According to the district, the move in the 2023-2034 school year could require a longer school day, with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.The survey received 202 responses from GISD staff members, 536 responses from parents and guardians, 210 responses from students, 600 responses from the community and...
GRAHAM, TX
