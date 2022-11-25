Christmas on the Square: Graham chamber hosting annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade Thursday

The Graham Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade on the downtown square Thursday with a theme of Santa’s Merry Toyland. Over 30 entries are scheduled for the parade while other events will take place on the square.



The stroll will begin at 5 p.m. and a performance from the Graham First Presbyterian children’s choir will be held on the courthouse steps at 5:30 p.m.



The Graham High School Class of 2028 is hosting the Jingle Bell Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Street. The class is asking participants to get into the Christmas spirit and wear Santa hats, reindeer antlers, crazy socks or ugly sweaters. Donations on the night of the race will benefit the Class of 2028 prom fund.



The parade will be held at 7 p.m. with the entry lineup being held on West St. from 4-6:30 p.m. This year, the parade will head east on Fourth Street and circle the downtown square. The parade will feature judges who will award a winning participant displaying best Christmas spirit, best to represent the theme and best overall.



