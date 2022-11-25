ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

YCSO makes smuggling arrest

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
One man was arrested Sunday with the alleged charge of smuggling of persons following a traffic stop by the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Luis Antonio Chagala-Mil, 24, of Mexico, is currently booked in the Young County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Chagala-Mil was driving a Honda Pilot when he was pulled over near Hwy. 114 and Red Top Road for a traffic violation by a YCSO deputy Sunday, Nov. 20. Also in the vehicle were five adult males, one adult female and one 16-year-old juvenile.

According to a release from YCSO, the passengers and driver were questioned and had conflicting stories regarding their destination and their point of origin. Further investigation revealed the driver was smuggling the seven individuals across the state for a fee.

The Young County Jail log identifies the adult passengers, who are all from Mexico, as Jorge Cagal, 24; Youani Cortez-Chiro, 22; Angela Munoz, 24; Efrain Obil-Juarez, 22; Neftali Salazar, 33; and Erasto Vasquez, 51.

The six adult passengers were held on detainers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE took custody of the passengers as of Monday, Nov. 21. The 16-year-old male was released to child protective services.

