ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, TX

Olney PD investigation leads to arrest for child porn

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGF0k_0jNTVSWr00

An investigation from the Olney Police Department regarding a July solicitation of a minor charge led to the discovery of child pornography and an additional arrest of an Olney man Tuesday.

Terry Joe Ward, 43, of Olney, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, on the charge of possession of child pornography which is connected to a Thursday, July 21 arrest, on the charge of online solicitation of a minor.

In the probable cause affidavit for the July arrest, an OPD officer stated the initial arrest was made following a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip was submitted by Facebook Reporting and the information stated Ward’s Instagram account was used for the online solicitation, which started Jan. 3, 2021 and continued until May 2022.

The information on the Instagram account, including the phone number and IP address matching a Verizon Wireless device, belonged to Ward. An IP address is a numeric address given to a computer connected to the internet. Ward’s Facebook account was also linked to the Instagram account by device, phone number, IP address, email and the associated device’s cookies.

For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

YCSO makes smuggling arrest

One man was arrested Sunday with the alleged charge of smuggling of persons following a traffic stop by the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Luis Antonio Chagala-Mil, 24, of Mexico, is currently booked in the Young County Jail on a $30,000 bond.Chagala-Mil was driving a Honda Pilot when he was pulled over near Hwy. 114 and Red Top Road for a traffic violation by a YCSO deputy Sunday, Nov. 20. Also in the vehicle were five adult males, one adult female and one 16-year-old juvenile.According to a release from YCSO, the passengers and driver were questioned and had conflicting stories regarding their destination and their point of origin. Further investigation revealed the driver was smuggling the seven individuals across the state for a fee.The Young County Jail log identifies the adult passengers, who are all from Mexico, as Jorge Cagal, 24; Youani Cortez-Chiro, 22; Angela Munoz, 24; Efrain Obil-Juarez, 22; Neftali Salazar, 33; and Erasto Vasquez, 51.The six adult passengers were held on detainers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE took custody of the passengers as of Monday, Nov. 21. The 16-year-old male was released to child protective services.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO arrests Honduran man for smuggling of persons

A Honduran man was arrested in Young County last weekend with the alleged change of smuggling of persons following a traffic stop by the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Jamie Lionel Corrales-Oliva, 20, sits in the Young County Jail on a $20,000 bond.Around 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Corrales-Olivia was driving a white Honda Pilot when he was stopped at Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 16 by a YSCO deputy for a traffic violation.During the traffic stop, the deputy called for assistance from a second deputy. The deputies observed that the vehicle contained seven men, two women and one juvenile male. The passengers gave the deputy conflicting stories regarding their destination and points of origin.For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 19 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Two arrested in separate smuggling incidents

A man and woman were arrested with separate alleged charges of smuggling of persons over the past week by the Young County Sheriff's Office. Juan Carlos Maldonado-Martinez, 23, of Mexico and Damaris Patricia Lopez-Alberto, 24, of Honduras were arrested in separate incidents.According to a release from YCSO Chief Deputy John Orr, a deputy with YCSO stopped a Toyota 4 Runner at Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 16 for a defective tail light on Saturday, Nov. 5. The vehicle, driven by Martinez, was also occupied by two males who, Orr wrote, had conflicting stories regarding their destinations and points of origin.After further...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Whitlock indicted for August assault

The Young County Grand Jury has indicted one Graham man and chose not to indict two others on charges stemming from an August assault with a deadly weapon arrest. Lawrence Zackery Whitlock, 27, was formally indicted Friday, Nov. 4. The grand jury chose not to indict Jordan Paul Gonzales, 33, and Timothy Scott Teadt, 42, who were both arrested in connection with Whitlock.Whitlock, according to the indictment filed with the 90th Judicial District Clerk’s office, is accused of intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury to Frank Herpeche IV, by striking Herpeche on the head with a baseball bat.Whitlock has...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Oncor updates city streetlight outages, reporting

Oncor Wichita Falls Area Manager Gordon Drake updated the Graham City Council last week on streetlight outages and how the public can report city outages. At the time of the Thursday, Nov. 10 meeting, over 100 streetlights in Graham had reported outages.Graham citizens can report outages at the Oncor website at oncorstreetlight.com, call the 24-7 line 888-313-4747, or send an email to contactcenter@oncor.com. Citizens can also call City Hall, at 940-549-3322, to request a city employee to report the outage on the website. Oncor oversees the city of Graham streetlight maintenance.“Cities report those streetlights to what we call a slot...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

County presents historical commission with THC award

The Young County Commissioner’s Court presented the Young County Historical Commission with a 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission during their Monday, Nov. 14 meeting.In a press release from the Texas Historical Commission, the THC wrote that the Young County Historical Commission was one of 82 county historical commissions to be recognized for its service efforts in 2021.“In 2021, Young County CHC accomplished many good things,” the release stated. “To name a few; refining the details of the 1921 Jail marker, researched and applied for two additional historical markers receiving approval from THC for the John Conner subject marker, held five public programs and co-sponsored/participated in events with Fort Belknap Living History Association. YCHC contributed 1,180 volunteer work hours in 2021.”According to the release commissions provided more than 284,046 volunteer hours across Texas.“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe said in the release. “The Young County CHC has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.”
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GPD investigating 5th, East St. wreck

A Graham woman and man were injured in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday near the intersection of Fifth and East Street in Graham.GPD officers were dispatched to Fifth and East Street in reference to a vehicle wreck, according to a press release from Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock. Officers arrived and observed a full-size SUV had driven off the embankment on the west side of the road on East Street.“It appeared that the SUV left the roadway, ‘nosed’ down into the borrow ditch and then ran through the chain link fence,” Bullock wrote. “Officers contacted the driver of the SUV who...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

County rescinds burn ban

The Young County Commissioner’s Court voted Monday, Nov. 14 to rescind the outdoor burn ban, originally enacted Tuesday, Oct. 11.The outdoor burn ban was set to expire Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The order banned the burning of trash or brush and open campfires. It did not prohibit outdoor cooking in enclosed pits.It also did not relate to outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code and meets the standards under that code.The order rescinding the burn ban was effective immediately. County commissioners requested property owners to contact the Young County Sheriff’s Office at 940-549-1555 before any burning.According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the potential for wildfire activity will remain low across the state this week. The department stated that above normal fuel moisture from recent rainfall will keep the initial attack wildfire response to a minimum.As of Nov. 14, there were 90 reported outdoor burn bans in counties in the state, according to TAMFS.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GISD releases four-day school week survey results

Graham ISD presented survey results obtained from staff, students, parents and families, community members and business owners regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the GISD Board of Trustees meeting last Wednesday. The board also voted Wednesday to continue researching a four-day week calendar.According to the district, the move in the 2023-2034 school year could require a longer school day, with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.The survey received 202 responses from GISD staff members, 536 responses from parents and guardians, 210 responses from students, 600 responses from the community and...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

CLSC hosting Tour of Homes in December

, The Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Club is hosting the annual Tour of Homes in December showcasing four local homes and a nonprofit organization. The organization raises funding from the event as a donation for the Library of Graham.The first tour of homes was held Dec. 15, 1966, with five homes on the tour. Over 50 years later the tour will be held again from 1:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, with tickets available for $20 per person at any tour site location. The club traditionally features four homes and one area nonprofit on the tour each year, according to Tour...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Christmas on the Square: Graham chamber hosting annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade Thursday

The Graham Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade on the downtown square Thursday with a theme of Santa’s Merry Toyland. Over 30 entries are scheduled for the parade while other events will take place on the square.The stroll will begin at 5 p.m. and a performance from the Graham First Presbyterian children’s choir will be held on the courthouse steps at 5:30 p.m.The Graham High School Class of 2028 is hosting the Jingle Bell Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Street. The class is asking participants to...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

ODCS launches high-altitude balloon, student STEM project

, , , , , , , Open Door Christian School students successfully launched and recovered a high-altitude balloon containing experiments and GoPro cameras Saturday as part of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics project.The students were tasked with designing a payload that would be lifted into the earth’s atmosphere by a high-altitude balloon. Twenty-two ODCS students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade launched the balloon from Graham Municipal Airport on Saturday, Nov. 12. ODCS STEM Director Claire Meschkat said the second launch from the school was a success reaching a max altitude of 65,000 feet.“It went a lot smoother...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD surveying parents regarding four-day school

Graham ISD sent a survey to parents Wednesday regarding the option of moving to a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year. The move could require a longer school day with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.The six-question survey was sent out to parents Wednesday, Nov. 2 on the district communication resource ParentSquare and will be available until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The survey will be anonymous and the names and email addresses of those who submit answers will not be recorded.The district stated the change would make several Fridays throughout the school...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham wins Young County Judge race

Voting concluded Tuesday in the midterm election with 5,926, or 48% of the 12,135 registered voters in Young County, turning out to vote according to the unofficial results from the Young County Elections Administrator. Locally, one contested election was held between Republican candidate Win Graham and write-in candidate Joe Finfrock, with Graham winning the county judge seat.Graham won the place on the November ballot and was running unopposed until Finfrock filed as a write-in candidate in July.Finfrock is the first write-in candidate for the position of Young County Judge since 2006 when Mike “Bear” Young filed to run against then...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GISD to continue four-day school week research

The Graham ISD Board of Trustees made the decision to move forward with investigating the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during their meeting last Wednesday. GISD presented survey results regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the meeting.In September, GISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the district had started the 2023-2024 school calendar development process, with the topic of moving to a four-day school week being considered.District calendars are created by the Calendar Committee, made up of staff, parents and community members, who establish several draft calendars which are narrowed down to two for...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD prepares students for STAAR exam changes

Graham ISD advised parents at the beginning of November that the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and End of Course (EOC) exams will be administered online as well as include formats other than multiple choice. GISD sent a notice to parents and guardians Wednesday, Nov. 2 regarding the changes.The STAAR redesign is a result of House Bill 3906 passed in the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 to be administered in the state summative assessments in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency. TEA has worked with stakeholders on a way to launch the changes...
Graham Leader

Preserving Young County History: Young County Museum of History & Culture progressing

, The Young County Museum of History & Culture has been making progress toward the renovation of their new facility at 620 Fourth St. in Graham. The museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation, research, retelling and exhibition of the history of Young County, with an emphasis on history from the 1800s through the 1950s.The museum is currently located at 401 Echo St. in Graham and has several small exhibits on display at the location along with a collection of almost 200 books and documents. The museum includes artifacts, antiques and collectibles representing the earliest recorded history of Young County.“We’re...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

City developing report of active projects

City Manager Eric Garretty and the Graham City Council are establishing a list of active projects the city is working on to periodically update the city council and community. The initial list of projects was presented to the city council for consideration Thursday, Oct. 27.The Top 15 Projects and Tasks presented Thursday included items such as the Plug Power water reuse project, Texas Street waterline replacement project, street repavement program and economic development and housing availability. Garretty said during the times he is not managing the operations of the city, he needs to have a list of the most important...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

84
Followers
68
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy