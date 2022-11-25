Olney PD investigation leads to arrest for child porn

An investigation from the Olney Police Department regarding a July solicitation of a minor charge led to the discovery of child pornography and an additional arrest of an Olney man Tuesday.



Terry Joe Ward, 43, of Olney, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, on the charge of possession of child pornography which is connected to a Thursday, July 21 arrest, on the charge of online solicitation of a minor.



In the probable cause affidavit for the July arrest, an OPD officer stated the initial arrest was made following a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



The tip was submitted by Facebook Reporting and the information stated Ward’s Instagram account was used for the online solicitation, which started Jan. 3, 2021 and continued until May 2022.



The information on the Instagram account, including the phone number and IP address matching a Verizon Wireless device, belonged to Ward. An IP address is a numeric address given to a computer connected to the internet. Ward’s Facebook account was also linked to the Instagram account by device, phone number, IP address, email and the associated device’s cookies.



For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.