Soccer world reacts to massive Neymar injury update

The outrage around Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team star Neymar being fouled a ridiculous nine times against Serbia seems justified just a day later.

According to multiple reports out of Brazil, the dynamic, play-making forward will miss at least the rest of the group stage for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar . Brazil is still incredibly deep and a favorite to win the World Cup as the world’s No. 1 team entering the tournament.

Neymar had to exit Brazil’s 2-0 win against Serbia in Group G on Thursday in the 79th minute with an ankle injury. The severity of the injury was unknown as Brazil is recovering ahead of its match on Monday against Switzerland and next Friday against Cameroon.

With a win in its first game, Brazil is even more heavily favored than before to get out of the group into the round of 16. With loads of talent in the attack, the absence of Neymar shouldn’t be keenly felt. But as Brazil progresses in the tournament, there’s no doubt the team will want arguably its best player back against top competition.

There’s a possibility Brazil could face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the first game of the knockout rounds.

For now, Neymar is another star player the soccer world is mourning for missing World Cup games due to injury .

