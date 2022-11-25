Paris Hilton created a fragrance inspired by her wedding and love for Carter Reum

This month, Paris Hilton launched a new fragrance, Love Rush, as part of her Rush collection. The bottle has a beautiful silhouette-shaped bottle design, which was inspired by her love for Carter Reum and her wedding gown.

Hilton married Carter Reum in November 2021—and the new fragrance of her collection became available on her anniversary, November 11th (11-11). According to the press release unveiling the new perfume, Paris personally created and wore the fragrance on her special wedding day.

“This is my most intimate fragrance to date, the perfume I wore on my wedding day. Since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my wedding day and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable. Whenever I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness.”

The scent of Love Rush includes notes of luxurious florals such as Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood, and vanilla orchid.

The making of the Paris Hilton’s fragrance Love Rush

With the help of Firmenich Perfumer Clement Gavarry , Paris worked on her vision and formula for this sentimental fragrance inspired by love. The brand shared that Paris would bring Carter Reum (at that time, her fiance) to share the progress of the dream scent she would wear on her special day.

“It was important for me to capture the essence of Paris’s adoration for her new marriage. I was drawn in by her passion for love, real and unconditional, that I could see in her eyes. I knew instantly that this fragrance needed to represent Paris’s love story. I combined celebratory ingredients to capture the essence of perfect love: exciting, sweet, and romantic.“ - Perfumer Clement Gavarry

Roblox to celebrate the launch of Love Rush

Paris Hilton, who is no stranger to the online world, will make history in the beauty industry as the first person ever to do a fragrance signing in the metaverse in Roblox to celebrate the launch of her new fragrance, Love Rush.

On December 1st, this virtual fragrance signing will start in the “Tunnel of Love,” where players will have an interactive experience. Players will see images of Hilton’s wedding and need to guess the ingredients in the new Love Rush Fragrance before entering Paris’s Perfumery where they can meet Paris’ avatar to have her sign a bottle of Love Rush.

The new fragrance ($75, 3.4 fl. oz / 100ml) is exclusively available at www.parishiltonfragrances.com

