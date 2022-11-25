ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

By By Tyler Arnold | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zHH2_0jNTVLb000

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks.

The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year.

“As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,” Justice said in a statement.” We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don't need people going hungry in West Virginia. I know a lot of people step up and make all kinds of donations and everything, but at the end of the day, we don't need people hungry in West Virginia. I mean that that is so terrible. It's off the charts.”

Tennyson Thornberry, the operations project manager for Facing Hunger Foodbank, thanked the governor in a statement.

"You've entrusted resources with us to take care of our communities throughout our region,” Thornberry said. “We just can't thank you enough for that. It's making transformational changes in our community. So it's an honor and a pleasure to be able to accept this check. On behalf of the Foodbank and those in our community, we thank you dearly."

This is the third year in a row West Virginia provided funds to these two food banks.

Comments / 4

Judy Justice McKinney
3d ago

It would be a blessing if he’d do that in the poorest southern counties like McDowell and Mercer. There’s need everywhere.

Reply
2
Related
wchsnetwork.com

Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

Report: North Carolina's energy prices ranked 35th nationally

(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s electricity costs were nearly 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for electricity in North Carolina was 9.29 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021, compared to a national average of 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Rhode Island expands emergency shelter program

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is pumping more money into the state's emergency shelter program to create additional beds amid increased demand. The state Department of Housing said it has awarded $1.4 million to nonprofit groups to fund the addition of 77 new beds in homeless shelters across the state, which will boost the state's capacity to more than 1,000 beds. "Rhode Islanders deserve a safe...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WOWK 13 News

Newly renovated community center opens its doors on Charleston, West Virginia’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Midian Leadership Project, a group devoted to developing community leaders, recently finished renovations on its community center. The “Midian Safe Haven” is located on Charleston’s West Side across from the West Side Middle School along Park Avenue. Last year, the Midian Leadership Project received a $165,000 grant through Lowe’s Hometown […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

DHHR Secretary says changes will be announced following million-dollar report

The secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources says an announcement is straight ahead about the structure of state government’s biggest agency. “We are working hard on these changes. We will have an announcement on Monday, probably a couple of announcements next week,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during a briefing. “The key to any any real innovation is to get the right people in the right places.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Huntington needle exchange program in jeopardy after election of county official who has opposed it

Over the past eight years, the effects of the opioid epidemic can be seen more clearly in Cabell County than perhaps anywhere else in West Virginia. Residents have died from overdoses at a rate higher than any county in the state. Babies in the county are more likely than other West Virginia babies to be born exposed to illicit or prescription drugs. And the area’s high amount of injection drug use led to an HIV outbreak in 2019, a crisis which is ongoing.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

Report gives Georgia high marks for economic freedom

(The Center Square) — A new report found Georgia among the freest states in the republic. The Economic Freedom of North America 2022 report from the Canadian-based Fraser Institute ranked Georgia eighth. The report explored freedom across three areas for the 2019-20 fiscal year — government spending, taxes and regulation. "This is another report that reinforces Georgia’s place in the country as a freedom leader, especially during the pandemic and...
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Vaughn Shafer, Kanawha County, West Virginia Building Commissioner since 2011, passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Vaughn Shafer, who served as the Kanawha County Building Commissioner since 2011, passed away, county officials announced on Sunday. “The Commission is saddened to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Building Commissioner Vaughn Shafer,” officials say. ” … Our thoughts are with his wife Sylvia and his entire family.” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
The Center Square

Report: South Carolina ranks 28th in cost of electricity

(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 18th in total retail sales of electricity and was 28th in average retail price, according to new data from 2021 released recently by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state also ranked 18th in summer megawatt capacity and was 12th in direct use. South Carolina’s average price was 9.96 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the national average of 11.1. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana audit finds state-funded boarding school had payroll, procurement issues

(The Center Square) — The state-funded boarding school Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge continues to struggle with controls over payroll, leave records, and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for Thrive Academy last week that found weaknesses in controls over payroll, leave records, and movable property, as well as noncompliance with contract regulations. "In a test of timesheets for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy