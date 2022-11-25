Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks.

The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year.

“As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,” Justice said in a statement.” We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don't need people going hungry in West Virginia. I know a lot of people step up and make all kinds of donations and everything, but at the end of the day, we don't need people hungry in West Virginia. I mean that that is so terrible. It's off the charts.”

Tennyson Thornberry, the operations project manager for Facing Hunger Foodbank, thanked the governor in a statement.

"You've entrusted resources with us to take care of our communities throughout our region,” Thornberry said. “We just can't thank you enough for that. It's making transformational changes in our community. So it's an honor and a pleasure to be able to accept this check. On behalf of the Foodbank and those in our community, we thank you dearly."

This is the third year in a row West Virginia provided funds to these two food banks.