Pennsylvania State

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

By By Anthony Hennen | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation.

That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.

“The result is widespread groundwater contamination that threatens our drinking water supplies and aquatic life,” the report said, and documents show issues at more than 265 sites across the nation.

Coal ash disposal wasn’t specifically regulated on the federal level until 2015, when the Coal Ash Rule added regulations to prevent groundwater contamination, stop leakage from coal ash ponds, and restore groundwater quality. Pennsylvania has its own regulations concerning coal ash.

In Pennsylvania, a coal ash site in New Castle (Lawrence County) was ranked as the sixth-most polluted site.

Though coal has not been burned there since 2016 when the power plant was converted to use natural gas, the site owned by GenOn has two coal ash units where the Coal Ash Rule has been implemented – North Bottom Ash Pond and an Ash Landfill.

A third unit, a decades-old ash pond under a landfill, is the source of contention; it’s believed to be the source of contamination, but GenOn “believes that it is not subject to the Coal Ash Rule,” the report noted, because the ash pond was closed before the federal regulation took effect.

Monitoring where the regulation applies has also been haphazard.

“Even though the North Bottom Ash Pond was closed by removal, the Coal Ash Rule requires ongoing groundwater monitoring until groundwater no longer exceeds groundwater protection standards,” the report said. “Yet GenOn appears to have stopped monitoring around this unit in 2019, even though arsenic concentrations in all three downgradient wells remained several times higher than the default groundwater protection standard.”

The landfill is 50 acres in size and holds “3 million tons of ash,” accumulated over 80 years. The EIP and Earthjustice argue that the Coal Ash Rule should be applied to the landfill to restore groundwater quality.

“This approach is not only legally required, but also common sense – there is no way to restore groundwater at the site without addressing all of the coal ash known to be buried there,” the report said.

A previous EIP report said coal ash has been a problem across Pennsylvania, mostly in the west and central regions. The majority of sites identified had arsenic levels above federal standards, and the vast majority had “unsafe levels of contaminants” of some sort.

Other coal ash sites mentioned were:

Brunner Island Steam Electric Station (York County).Bruce Mansfield Plant (Beaver County).Conemaugh Generating Station (Indiana County).Homer City Generating Station (Indiana County).Montour Steam Electric Station (Montour County).Cheswick Generating Station (Allegheny County).Keystone Generating Station (Armstrong County).

Coal ash pollution problems at Brunner Island led to a $1 million fine in 2019. A 2021 settlement over the Montour Steam Electric Station closed its coal ash site and required $1.2 million for conservation efforts. And in 2022, West Penn Power paid a $610,000 penalty to the EPA for water discharge violations at its coal ash landfills in Washington and Allegheny counties.

EIA and Earthjustice called for more federal action to prevent future pollution – and extra costs to taxpayers for cleanup.

“Although some coal ash pollutants have seeped into the local environment, a huge amount of potential pollution is still sitting in coal ash ponds and landfills,” the report said. “If the coal ash is left in place without any corrective action, these pollutants will continue to seep into the groundwater for generations to come.”

Comments / 68

Robert Gould
3d ago

Since they are targeting coal just for Sulphur contamination, where are they "Democrat's " going to hide all the Lithium batteries that go bad in their green cars.

Reply(1)
18
Anthony B. Irvine
4d ago

Perfect example of why our current political system does not serve ANY of us. Republicons will fight to protect the profits of the elites, even though they’re harming the little guy. They’re whole plan is to protect the interests of the elites and the elites will take care of the little guy. That is, those that are left after their policies kill off the lowest ends of the population. And even then, it’s up to the elites to decide what they’re willing to give to the little guy. But don’t think for a second that the Democraps care about us. They, too, have their government elites that they’re looking out for. They just use these causes to fool people into believing they care about people. Just take a few minutes and go research what those “fines” went to. I’ll give you a hint. Not one cent went to any victim or property owner that was effected by this pollution. There are real problems that need to be addressed. The problem is, the people you’re entrusting the power and authority to handle it could really give two turds about any of us. Stop supporting the two party system and watch things get done.

Reply(12)
19
Tina Roberts
3d ago

Pa is known for coal.. it was back then the only heat source minus wood.. coal powered a lot of energy.. I agree proper disposal is needed but so does proper disposal of anything that is recyclable.. but that doesn’t get done either so don’t just be blaming just PA… the whole planet is in need . The more high tech this world gets the worse it will become

Reply
8
