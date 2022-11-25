Read full article on original website
Angela Marie
3d ago
This girl keeps obviously running away! Why keep sending her home? There has to be something wrong 😕 she's too young to really comprehend the danger of being on the streets. Someone needs to be her advocate. 🙏
Reply
2
Related
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing man in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who disappeared in West Palm Beach. Investigators say 24-year-old Marquise Allen was last seen near 3228 Gun Club Road last Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 25. Allen...
NBC Miami
$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman
A $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials responded to the area and found the...
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach's Turtle Cay community.
WSVN-TV
Student at Collins Elementary in Dania Beach says he was bullied, threatened with weapon; mother frustrated with school officials
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy said he is scared to go back to his Dania Beach school because has been bullied and even threatened with a weapon, leaving his mother feeling concerned for his safety and frustrated with how school officials are handling the situation. The student...
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
palmcoastobserver.com
A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road
A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
click orlando
51-year-old woman killed in Flagler County hit-and-run, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to the crash report.
cbs12.com
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, was driving eastbound on Avenue...
Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say
A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police. “The vehicle fled,” she said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are seeking the driver. ...
POLICE: Boynton Woman “Emotionally Unstable” When Attacked Boyfriend
Danielle Spagna Jailed, Allegedly Battered Man. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle Spagna of Manatee Bay Drive in Boynton Beach is facing a battery charge after she allegedly violently attacked her boyfriend. According to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Spagna’s boyfriend was annoyed […]
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
foxsports640.com
Body found floating in lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL) – Officials say a body was found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving near Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a resident reported…
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; SB lanes shut down near Broward Blvd.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
Parkland Crime Update: Death Threat and Punctured Gas Line
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 21, 2022. Battery. Godfrey Rd. The victim stated that on 11/15/2022, there was a physical altercation at the victim’s work location. The suspect...
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. Police said Nicholas Baccari, 40, died in the crash.
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 5