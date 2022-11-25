ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOCANEWSNOW

Comments / 5

Angela Marie
3d ago

This girl keeps obviously running away! Why keep sending her home? There has to be something wrong 😕 she's too young to really comprehend the danger of being on the streets. Someone needs to be her advocate. 🙏

Reply
2
Related
CBS Miami

Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village

MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
BOCA RATON, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road

A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
click orlando

51-year-old woman killed in Flagler County hit-and-run, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to the crash report.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say

A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police. “The vehicle fled,” she said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are seeking the driver. ...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boynton Woman “Emotionally Unstable” When Attacked Boyfriend

Danielle Spagna Jailed, Allegedly Battered Man. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle Spagna of Manatee Bay Drive in Boynton Beach is facing a battery charge after she allegedly violently attacked her boyfriend. According to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Spagna’s boyfriend was annoyed […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
MIRAMAR, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Death Threat and Punctured Gas Line

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 21, 2022. Battery. Godfrey Rd. The victim stated that on 11/15/2022, there was a physical altercation at the victim’s work location. The suspect...
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy