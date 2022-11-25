ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Eva Longoria Shares Sweet Beachside Photo With 4-Year-Old Son

Eva Longoria posed for a beachfront snapshot with her adorable child, Santiago, and it's giving all the feels!. On Monday, the actress uploaded the endearing picture to her Instagram account. The loving capture shows the mommy-son duo all smiles as the tyke grabbed his mom's face while she held him in her arms.

