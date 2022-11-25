Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
65 Viral Tweets From 2022 That Made Me Go, "Wait, Did All This Really Happen This Year?"
These tweets belong in a time capsule for 2022.
Parade
Eva Longoria Shares Sweet Beachside Photo With 4-Year-Old Son
Eva Longoria posed for a beachfront snapshot with her adorable child, Santiago, and it's giving all the feels!. On Monday, the actress uploaded the endearing picture to her Instagram account. The loving capture shows the mommy-son duo all smiles as the tyke grabbed his mom's face while she held him in her arms.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Extra Extra: The Fyre Festival guy is out of prison and ready to throw another festival in the Bahamas
Because PYRT, Billy McFarland's "virtual immersive decentralized reality," could be legit, who knows, here are your end-of-day links: Phantom of the Opera won't die, finance bros are watching soccer at work, LED street lights are turning purple, and more. [ more › ]
16 Hilarious Therapist Tweets That'll Make Any Therapist Have To Hide Their Laughter Behind Their Notepad
*prays for a gossip day and not a trauma day*
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
