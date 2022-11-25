How to help Lake Humane Society raise $50,000

An anonymous donor is matching donations up to $50,000 for the Lake Humane Society.

The shelter has experienced an increase in abandoned animals, with more than 30 being dropped off at the shelter's doorstep.

Any donation from now until Nov. 30 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000.

“As American author Napoleon Hill quoted, 'A goal is a DREAM with a deadline'. Many non-profits can only dream of an anonymous donor offering to match dollar for dollar up to $50,000 in donations received. LHS is living the dream. However, we have just five days and $11,500 to meet our anonymous donors’ challenge. With your generosity, the dream will become reality. This Thanksgiving weekend, LHS staff will be caring for our animals looking for a loving home. No donation is too small," said Lake Humane Society Executive Director Jamie Tavano. "A sincere heartfelt thank you from the staff at LHS, who are the voice of our animals to those who have accepted the donors’ challenge and donated. Wishing you an incredibly Happy Thanksgiving.”

To donate, click here .