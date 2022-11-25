ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Heavy rain could cause further transport delays amid train drivers strike

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfoHo_0jNTUg2m00

Heavy rain could cause further travel chaos in the UK on Saturday, potentially affecting bus and car journeys as train drivers strike.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Wales, England and Scotland on Saturday.

The weather service has warned the rain could cause disruption, as spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

It said bus and train services will probably be affected and that the flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

The weather warnings come as members of Aslef, the train drivers union, with 11 train operators are set to strike on Saturday.

Rain, at times heavy, is set to hit parts of south Wales, south-west and central southern England between 2pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, it said.

Cardiff, Swansea and Carmarthen in Wales, and Plymouth, Southampton and St Austell in England are among areas that could be affected.

The Met Office said: “Rain is expected to develop across south Wales and southwest England during Saturday afternoon, moving slowly east to clear most areas early on Sunday morning.

“Although the most persistent rain is expected over hills, periods of heavy rain are expected almost anywhere. 15-25 mm is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and southwest England.

“Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of 45-55 mph over hills and around coasts.”

From noon to midnight on Saturday, parts of Scotland including Perth and Sterling could also get heavy rain, it added.

The Met Office has warned that “heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel” during this period.

It added: “Rain will turn persistent and heavy at times across the warning area through Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Accumulations of 20 to 30 mm are expected with 45 mm possible on high ground.

“Given existing saturated ground there is a risk of some localised flooding.”

Beyond that, the Met Office weather outlook for Sunday to Tuesday states: “Rain across England and Wales will slowly clear Sunday, with blustery showers following to the north.

“Showers in the north die out Monday, with many areas dry Tuesday.

“Fog later.”

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead and check before they travel throughout the whole weekend due to the planned strike.

Trains that are running will start later on Saturday morning and finish much earlier than usual, with services typically running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the day of the strike.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid

An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in. To ease that burden, Nato allies made plans to boost provisions of blankets, generators...
newschain

Mick Lynch: Government has shown ‘lack of urgency’ in dealing with rail strike

The biggest rail workers union has criticised the Government for a “lack of urgency” in dealing with the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), met Transport Secretary Mark Harper last week and is due to hold talks with Rail Minister Huw Merriman and rail employer representatives on Friday.
newschain

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued efforts to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said on Sunday. With persistent snow blanketing the capital, Kyiv, analysts predict that wintry weather – bringing with it...
newschain

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia, which destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect...
newschain

Most of England remains in drought despite recent heavy rainfall

Most of England remains in drought despite recent heavy rainfall, and water companies must plan ahead to avoid potential problems next summer, officials have said. Above-average rainfall in October and November has helped wet soils and improve river flows, recharging groundwater supplies and refilling reservoirs, with reservoir stocks across England now at around 68% capacity.
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Pair to stand trial over Just Stop Oil protest that closed Dartford Crossing

Two men accused of climbing a bridge in a Just Stop Oil protest that closed the Dartford Crossing for two days are to face a trial next year. Drivers were unable to use the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex, after it was blocked when two demonstrators mounted its cables with climbing equipment.
newschain

Talks between train operators and TSSA union over jobs row break down

Talks between rail union TSSA and train operators aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions have broken down. The union said industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) told officials they have no authority from the Government to discuss pay or grading. The union – the...
newschain

Students sent home and police on patrol as China curbs Covid protests

Chinese universities have sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests after crowds angered by anti-Covid restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least...
newschain

Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab

A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of at least 20 people, according to new estimates. The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.
newschain

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man rammed his car into an Israeli woman, seriously injuring her, before he was shot dead by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents throughout the day. It was the latest bloodshed in a...
newschain

Travelodge cheers record quarter and upbeat over outlook despite cost crisis

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has revealed a record third quarter thanks to a surge in bookings after it saw soaring demand from mourners following the Queen’s death. The group – which has 595 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain – said that by the end of the three months to September, it had already beaten the full-year result notched up in 2019 before the pandemic struck.
newschain

Don’t forget Ukraine ‘tragedy’ this Christmas, says Ukraine First Lady

People should not forget the war in Ukraine this Christmas, the country’s First Lady has said ahead of a speech to MPs on Tuesday. Olena Zelenska is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as she visits London, days after Rishi Sunak made his first visit as Prime Minister to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
newschain

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

Iraq’s government has said it will recover part of nearly 2.5 billion dollars (£2.05 billion) in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or £103 million, of the stolen sum will...
newschain

Why are China’s Covid rules so strict?

At the outbreak of the pandemic, China set out “zero-Covid” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try to contain the virus. However, while most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were...
newschain

Russia protests at Pope’s comments as Vatican seeks to mediate

Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’s latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin’s ambassador to the Holy...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy