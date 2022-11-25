Heavy rain could cause further transport delays amid train drivers strike

Heavy rain could cause further travel chaos in the UK on Saturday, potentially affecting bus and car journeys as train drivers strike.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Wales, England and Scotland on Saturday.

The weather service has warned the rain could cause disruption, as spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

It said bus and train services will probably be affected and that the flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

The weather warnings come as members of Aslef, the train drivers union, with 11 train operators are set to strike on Saturday.

Rain, at times heavy, is set to hit parts of south Wales, south-west and central southern England between 2pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, it said.

Cardiff, Swansea and Carmarthen in Wales, and Plymouth, Southampton and St Austell in England are among areas that could be affected.

The Met Office said: “Rain is expected to develop across south Wales and southwest England during Saturday afternoon, moving slowly east to clear most areas early on Sunday morning.

“Although the most persistent rain is expected over hills, periods of heavy rain are expected almost anywhere. 15-25 mm is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and southwest England.

“Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of 45-55 mph over hills and around coasts.”

From noon to midnight on Saturday, parts of Scotland including Perth and Sterling could also get heavy rain, it added.

The Met Office has warned that “heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel” during this period.

It added: “Rain will turn persistent and heavy at times across the warning area through Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Accumulations of 20 to 30 mm are expected with 45 mm possible on high ground.

“Given existing saturated ground there is a risk of some localised flooding.”

Beyond that, the Met Office weather outlook for Sunday to Tuesday states: “Rain across England and Wales will slowly clear Sunday, with blustery showers following to the north.

“Showers in the north die out Monday, with many areas dry Tuesday.

“Fog later.”

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead and check before they travel throughout the whole weekend due to the planned strike.

Trains that are running will start later on Saturday morning and finish much earlier than usual, with services typically running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the day of the strike.

