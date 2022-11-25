SEPTEMBER 29, 1943 – NOVEMBER 19, 2022. JoAnne K. Hoblit, age 79 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 12:26 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville. Born in Middletown, Ohio on September 29, 1943 she was a daughter to the late Jack M. & Pauline (Harp) Walker. JoAnne graduated in Franklin, Ohio in 1961. She had been a life-long homemaker, and had also worked as a waitress at The Wagon Wheel, and at GTI for 13 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching lifetime and hallmark movies, and being with her favorite grand-dog “Shadow”. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Dixie Lassiter and a daughter in infancy Theresa Kern.

