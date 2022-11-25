Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Support the Arts this #GivingTuesday
DCCA was a beneficiary of last year’s giving, and is once again participating in Giving Tuesday when donations can be made online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org as well as by calling DCCA at 937-547-0908 or stopping by the office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Donations of $25 or over will earn the benefits accorded to all membership donations. Another organization supporting the arts, Darke County Endowment for the Arts will match Giving Tuesday donations to DCCA up to $1000.
dayton247now.com
Chenoweth Trails to look like winter wonderland Dec. 9-11
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County's based non-profit The Light Foundation is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville Dec. 9-11. Guests will be able to enjoy a outdoor walk through sparkling holiday lights, a life-size nativity scene, and refreshments including hot cocoa and s’mores over a hot fire. Bring a letter for Santa to drop in a special North Pole express mailbox.
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
countynewsonline.org
Joanne K Hoblit
SEPTEMBER 29, 1943 – NOVEMBER 19, 2022. JoAnne K. Hoblit, age 79 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 12:26 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville. Born in Middletown, Ohio on September 29, 1943 she was a daughter to the late Jack M. & Pauline (Harp) Walker. JoAnne graduated in Franklin, Ohio in 1961. She had been a life-long homemaker, and had also worked as a waitress at The Wagon Wheel, and at GTI for 13 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching lifetime and hallmark movies, and being with her favorite grand-dog “Shadow”. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Dixie Lassiter and a daughter in infancy Theresa Kern.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
countynewsonline.org
Wright State Rural Family Residency Program receives accreditation
The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, in collaboration with Miami Valley Hospital, Family Health Services of Darke County and Wayne HealthCare of Greenville, is working to address a shortage of physicians in rural Ohio communities through its newly accredited Rural Family Residency Program. The residency program’s goal is...
countynewsonline.org
Mary Ann Caldwell
JUNE 18, 1948 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Mary Ann Caldwell, age 74, of Greenville passed away at 12:32 am on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Mary Ann was born June 18, 1948, in Greenville to the late Rome & Francis Lantz. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lowell, John, and David Lantz; sister, Jean Shepherd; and niece, Claudia Shepherd.
Adopt a Stocking: Rough 2022 cannot end fast enough for Lima family
LIMA — Anyone can have a bad day. Perhaps it may grow into a bad week or maybe even a bad month. For Brandon and Sarah, all of 2022 has felt like one bad day after another, and they cannot wait to close the book on this year. “I...
Adopt a Stocking: Mom suffering loss prays for hope
LIMA — Holidays that can often be so full of joy can sometimes be full of great hardship. One local family has experienced trying times over the year and hopes for a fresh start. Lily, like most moms, is hardworking. Raising four children on her own is just the start of the battle. In February, Lily got notice that no parent wants to hear. Her youngest son was no longer breathing.
countynewsonline.org
Lowell Gene Wetzel
JULY 8, 1940 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Lowell Gene Wetzel age 82, of Arcanum passed away at 10:30 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, at Ayden Healthcare in Greenville. Gene was born July 8, 1940, in Darke County to the late Jasper & Mary (Fisherback) Wetzel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd, Fred, Ralph, Carl, Duane and Don Wetzel.
countynewsonline.org
Bob Hathaway
AUGUST 2, 1930 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Bob Hathaway age 92, of Greenville passed away at 5:05 pm Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. Bob was born August 2, 1930, in Miami County to the late Charles & Esther (McKibben) Hathaway. Bob is also preceded in death by a brother, Ben Hathaway.
dayton.com
Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles
Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K. According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m. Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone […]
countynewsonline.org
Margaret “Peggy” Griffin
Margaret “Peggy” Griffin, wife of the late Raymond R. Griffin, returned to the love of Ray, family and friends who preceded her on October 22, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Mary K. Maxwell, granddaughters Maggie Maxwell Morales (Jaime), Katie Highfield Neeb (Kyler) and Annie Highfield, great-granddaughters Olivia and Lydia Morales, son-in-law Kevin Highfield and extended family.
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
countynewsonline.org
Bradford Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Clinic
The Darke County General Health District will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic at the Bradford Library, located at 138 East Main Street, Bradford, Ohio 45308. This clinic will be held on Thursday, December 8th from 2-4 pm. No appointments are needed as this clinic will be held on a walk-in basis. This clinic will be open to individuals ages 5 years and older. Those who receive their first COVID vaccine dose will be given a $100 cash card while supplies last. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Moderna and Pfizer first, second, and bivalent booster doses will be offered.
Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today
MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
Two area veterans to receive free roofs installed this week
DAYTON — Starting this week two area veterans will be getting new roofs donated to them by an area business. Thadeu Holloway, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, and Master Sergeant Lyndell Logan of the U.S. Air Force have been selected by DryTech Exteriors, according to a release. Holloway...
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
dayton.com
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
