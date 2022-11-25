Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Joanne K Hoblit
SEPTEMBER 29, 1943 – NOVEMBER 19, 2022. JoAnne K. Hoblit, age 79 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 12:26 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville. Born in Middletown, Ohio on September 29, 1943 she was a daughter to the late Jack M. & Pauline (Harp) Walker. JoAnne graduated in Franklin, Ohio in 1961. She had been a life-long homemaker, and had also worked as a waitress at The Wagon Wheel, and at GTI for 13 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching lifetime and hallmark movies, and being with her favorite grand-dog “Shadow”. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Dixie Lassiter and a daughter in infancy Theresa Kern.
countynewsonline.org
Mary Ann Caldwell
JUNE 18, 1948 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Mary Ann Caldwell, age 74, of Greenville passed away at 12:32 am on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Mary Ann was born June 18, 1948, in Greenville to the late Rome & Francis Lantz. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lowell, John, and David Lantz; sister, Jean Shepherd; and niece, Claudia Shepherd.
countynewsonline.org
LaFern V. Smith
Smith, LaFern V., age 96, of Arcanum, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester & Anna Wagner; by her husband, Charles Smith, Jr.; son, Charles Smith, III; granddaughter, Christina Ritz; brother, Lester Wagner, Jr.; sister, Jackie Anthony.
countynewsonline.org
Margaret “Peggy” Griffin
Margaret “Peggy” Griffin, wife of the late Raymond R. Griffin, returned to the love of Ray, family and friends who preceded her on October 22, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Mary K. Maxwell, granddaughters Maggie Maxwell Morales (Jaime), Katie Highfield Neeb (Kyler) and Annie Highfield, great-granddaughters Olivia and Lydia Morales, son-in-law Kevin Highfield and extended family.
countynewsonline.org
Lowell Gene Wetzel
JULY 8, 1940 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Lowell Gene Wetzel age 82, of Arcanum passed away at 10:30 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, at Ayden Healthcare in Greenville. Gene was born July 8, 1940, in Darke County to the late Jasper & Mary (Fisherback) Wetzel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd, Fred, Ralph, Carl, Duane and Don Wetzel.
countynewsonline.org
Bob Hathaway
AUGUST 2, 1930 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Bob Hathaway age 92, of Greenville passed away at 5:05 pm Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. Bob was born August 2, 1930, in Miami County to the late Charles & Esther (McKibben) Hathaway. Bob is also preceded in death by a brother, Ben Hathaway.
countynewsonline.org
Wright State Rural Family Residency Program receives accreditation
The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, in collaboration with Miami Valley Hospital, Family Health Services of Darke County and Wayne HealthCare of Greenville, is working to address a shortage of physicians in rural Ohio communities through its newly accredited Rural Family Residency Program. The residency program’s goal is...
countynewsonline.org
Support the Arts this #GivingTuesday
DCCA was a beneficiary of last year’s giving, and is once again participating in Giving Tuesday when donations can be made online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org as well as by calling DCCA at 937-547-0908 or stopping by the office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Donations of $25 or over will earn the benefits accorded to all membership donations. Another organization supporting the arts, Darke County Endowment for the Arts will match Giving Tuesday donations to DCCA up to $1000.
countynewsonline.org
Bradford Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Clinic
The Darke County General Health District will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic at the Bradford Library, located at 138 East Main Street, Bradford, Ohio 45308. This clinic will be held on Thursday, December 8th from 2-4 pm. No appointments are needed as this clinic will be held on a walk-in basis. This clinic will be open to individuals ages 5 years and older. Those who receive their first COVID vaccine dose will be given a $100 cash card while supplies last. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Moderna and Pfizer first, second, and bivalent booster doses will be offered.
countynewsonline.org
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks win 50 – 33
Our Lady Hawks get a good win over Fort Recovery by a score of 50 – 33. This win breaks a long losing streak vs FR and gets our girls back on track improving our record to 2-1 on the season. Leading the way for the Lady Hawks:. Taylee...
