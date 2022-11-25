Read full article on original website
ship-technology.com
China Harbour Engineering receives infrastructure contract for Khalifa Port
The deal will see the construction of the first net-zero carbon administration building at the port. China Harbour Engineering has signed a contract with AD Ports Group to undertake the development of buildings and topside infrastructure for CMA Terminals Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). CMA CGM’s subsidiary...
ship-technology.com
NYK Line and partners advance to actual design of ARLFV
The new ARLFV is anticipated to have a conversion-cost reduction of 12% for a capsize bulk carrier and 25% for a VLCC. Along with its partners MTI and Elomatic, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) Line has concluded the concept design phase of a new capesize bulk carrier and a very large crude oil tanker (VLCC).
Fortune
Finance employees see the future of work as hybrid as major firms push for a return to the office
A study by Women in Banking and Finance and the London School of Economics focuses on finance professionals in the U.K.
Nestle Mulls Selling Peanut-Allergy Treatment Palforzia; Outlines 2025 Targets
Nestle ADR NSRGY outlined 2025 targets at its investor seminar in Barcelona. Nestlé expects to return to an underlying trading operating profit margin range of 17.5% - 18.5% by 2025, following the margin impact of a sharp increase in cost inflation in 2021 and 2022. The company also expects...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'
Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
ship-technology.com
Fincantieri floats out Virgin Voyages’ new cruise ship
Brilliant Lady is the last of four ships constructed by Fincantieri for Virgin Voyages. Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri has held a floating-out ceremony for a new cruise ship, named Brilliant Lady, that was built for cruise operator Virgin Voyages. The ceremony was conducted at the Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genova,...
