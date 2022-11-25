Read full article on original website
Dean’s A-List Interviews: David Harbour in ‘Violent Night’
Strager Things' David Harbour makes his Christmas film debut with a gory twist. 'Violent Night' comes to theaters everywhere Friday.
Variety announces 10 Directors to Watch for 2023, Palm Springs film fest to honor them
Eva Longoria, Charlotte Wells and Elegance Bratton are among Variety's 10 Directors to Watch for 2023 who will be honored on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The lineup represents a diverse mix of up-and-coming directors whose films — all first or second features — already made a splash this year or are set to premiere in 2023. ...
'NCIS' Star Katrina Law Sizzles in Red Hot Two Piece Outfit
Katrina Law's latest look is turning heads. The NCIS star shared a series of photos to her Instagram, posing for a mini-photoshoot outside of what appears to be an airstream. She opted for a steamy red hot two-piece outfit, complete with a knitted cut-out skirt that went just below the knee and a matching crop top that featured similar cut out's down the middle of the shirt. She paired the look with red strappy stiletto heels and accessorized with gold statement earrings.
