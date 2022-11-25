Read full article on original website
Two dozen rounds fired at Akron home: Police
Akron police are looking for the suspects who fired two dozen rounds at a home with people inside Friday evening.
Akron firefighter hurt while fighting house fire
An Akron firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire Monday morning.
Argument in West Side mosque results in man getting shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An argument during evening prayer inside a West Side mosque ended when a man shot a fellow congregant outside the building, resulting in felonious assault charges, authorities say. Nasir Abdelrahman, 53, was arrested Nov. 21 and accused of shooting a fellow mosque goer in the biceps. The...
Shot fired at truck during Lake County road rage incident: Investigators
Lake County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shot was fired at a truck during a road rage incident Monday evening.
Message in snow leaves no clues: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Nov. 17 that she had just arrived home and found that someone had written “help me” in the snow on her back steps. Officers found no leads to follow up on, but spent considerable time watching her home throughout the night. Assault: Marsol Road. A...
Car crashes through guardrail into Lake Erie
Authorities in Lake County have retrieved a car that crashed through a guardrail and plunged into Lake Erie just east of Mentor Beach Park. Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Mentor-on-the-Lake Police and Firefighters were called out early Friday to Twilight Drive where they found the car on the other side of large rocks along the shoreline.
Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter
A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
South Euclid police nab teens wanted for questioning in string of car thefts
After a 30 minute foot chase Friday, South Euclid police officers arrested two teenage suspects wanted for questioning in a string of car thefts.
Driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter faces additional charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is facing additional charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Prosecutors say Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, fled the scene of the crash on Nov. 19 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Man killed in Cleveland shooting on Thanksgiving
A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in Cleveland Thursday.
Akron police investigating shooting that left man dead, another wounded
Akron police detectives are trying to find the person responsible for a shooting on Sunday evening that left an 18-year-old man dead and another 18-year-old in the hospital.
Woman critically injured during crash on Storer Avenue in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 22-year-old female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in very critical condition following a single-car rollover accident at West 50th and Storer Avenue Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:30 pm. Cleveland Police had Storer Avenue closed for several hours while they...
Arrest warrant issued after woman missing from Cleveland found shot dead in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG — More than 100 miles away, and a month and a half after she disappeared, police found Adrianna Taylor’s body buried at a home in Wilkinsburg on Thanksgiving night. Sources tell Channel 11 that around 9:30 p.m., police found her body in a trash bag covered in...
Grand jury charges driver with murder in hit-and-run crash that killed Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County grand jury Monday accused a Cleveland man of murder in the death of firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Tetrick, 51, of Kirtland, was killed while working at an accident scene Nov. 19 on Interstate 90 in Bratenahl. He was struck by a car driven by Leander Bissell, 40, who then drove away, according to authorities.
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
Man accused of beating fellow resident with shelf, chair at Community Corrections Association
Justin Gerber, 28, has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the main CCA facility at 1608 Market St.
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
Confused drunk driver tells officer he has water in vehicle: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, police observed a speeding Subaru Outback without illuminated taillights traveling 74 mph in a 60 mph zone heading north on I-77. At first, the driver didn’t pull over. However, eventually he pulled to the side near Richfield and continued to drive a bit before realizing that the officer was attempting to pull him over.
Medina holiday decoration vandals take first step toward making amends
Medina police are investigating a series of crimes committed by a group of vandals targeting holiday lawn ornaments and displays. But in a late breaking development in the case, five suspects have taken the first step in accepting responsibility for their actions and making amends.
Man who carjacked woman, drove through gates at Cleveland Hopkins Airport taken into federal custody, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – A man who carjacked a woman and breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was charged Monday with damaging its main radar antenna tower, which prompted the temporary shutdown of the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year, authorities say.
