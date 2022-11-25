Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Single Vehicle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – One vehicle has crashed just off US-23 around 9 am in the area of Huston Street in Pickaway County. According to early reports the vehicle described as an SUV left the roadway going north on US-23 and crashed into a tree on the east side of the route. The vehicle is smoking from damage, and the two occupants reported that they are trapped in the vehicle.
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Pregnant Woman Killed in Head-on Crash
Madison – A pregnant woman has died, but her unborn child has been saved after emergency surgery. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 am when two vehicles collided. A 2017 GMC Acadia, driven by Jessica R. Ernst, 34, of London, Ohio, was traveling north...
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
WLTX.com
Woman 8-months pregnant dies in Ohio crash, newborn baby critically injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.
sciotopost.com
Update – One Person was Killed in Crossover Crash on I-71 in Morrow County
Morrow County – One person died in a fiery crash that occurred on I-71 in Wednesday. Ohio State Highway Patrol had the roadway shut down for hours Wednesday night into Thanksgiving after a car collided with a semi-truck after crossing the median at a high rate of speed into a northbound truck.
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
Knox Pages
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
WHIZ
Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident
A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
WHIZ
Update: Licking County Shooting
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
sciotopost.com
Breaking : Fire Reported at PPG in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Fire departments are heading to the scene of a reported fire at PPG. According to early reports the company is reporting a fire in the maintenance area of the plant located just off US-23 in Pickaway County n Pittsburg road. Emergency crews are heading to the scene...
13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
WHIZ
Co-Defendant in Overdose Case Pleads Guilty
A second Zanesville man pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court Monday to charges related to a mass overdose earlier this year. 24-year-old Chad Kennedy pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs after helping his co-defendant, 22-year-old Garland Lewis, sell dangerous narcotics to children. In April...
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
Plane Headed to Columbus Diverted After Assault Incident
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a potential assault aboard the aircraft.
WDTN
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53 p.m. Thursday.
12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
