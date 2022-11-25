ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider

OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
PRINCETON, IL
seniorresource.com

Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!

Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart

Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOMBARD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Suzann K. Hage, 75

Suzann K. Hage, age 75 of Plainfield, IL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 1, 1947 in Aurora, IL the daughter of John H. and Mary (Phillips) Johnson. Suzann was united in marriage on June 29, 1968 to Lee Harold...
PLAINFIELD, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Miguel Quintero, 26

Miguel Quintero, age 26 of Plano, IL passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1996 in Aurora, IL the son of Miguel H. and Socorro (Nunez) Quintero. Miguel was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Plano, IL. He...
PLANO, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Photos: 10th annual Stroll on State in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The 10th annual Stroll on State took over downtown Rockford on Saturday, and thousands of people filled the streets for the city’s kickoff to the holiday season. Here’s a look at some of our favorite images from the event, starting with the parade and wrapping up...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

She talks to the animals who answer back

Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
NORTH AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy!  She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize

CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two officers assaulted at Pontiac Correctional Center

More details have been released about two employees at the Pontiac Correctional Center who were stabbed shortly before noon on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Illinois Department of Corrections said an individual in custody assaulted a correctional sergeant and correctional officer with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was transported to...
PONTIAC, IL
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Time to get it together for winter weather

Winter is coming. For Illinois, that means ice and snow. It also means motorists need to get it together for the weather. Check the vehicle. Good tread on vehicle tires can save a life in hazardous winter weather. Molly Hart, a spokesperson for Illinois/Northern Indiana AAA, said motorists need good tread to navigate slick winter roads. She suggests using a quarter to check for worn tires.
ILLINOIS STATE

