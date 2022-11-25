Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
PWMania
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. WWE Survivor Series War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match. Bianca...
411mania.com
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– The main card is over, and now it’s time for the press conference. You can check out the livestream for tonight’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022 right here:
411mania.com
Shawn Spears Says Cassie Lee Is Focused On Being a Mom, Comments On Her Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee is taking time off from the ring to be a mom, and husband Shawn Spears recently weighed in on a possible return for her. Lee and Spears announced in August that they were having their first child, and Spears was asked about Lee in a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
411mania.com
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Triumphs Inside WarGames
Just 24-hours after returning to WWE, Becky Lynch stepped into WarGames with a point to prove. After four months out of the ring The Man came back around to show once again that she’s one of the very best that WWE’s women’s division has ever seen. The...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
