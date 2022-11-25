Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Shanghai Disneyland Closing AGAIN on November 29
Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed AGAIN beginning November 29, 2022. Shanghai Disneyland had just reopened on November 25th after having been closed due to COVID-19 since October 31, soon after an announcement that the resort was reducing capacity and workforce due to COVID-19. The resort was closed from March...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to Open in December After Lengthy Refurbishment
This past spring, we reported that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would be closed for a lengthy refurbishment. At the time, it was unclear when the popular course would reopen – only sometime later this year. Disney has announced that the Magnolia Golf Course will reopen as a 14-hole course on Monday, December 12, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/21/22 (Ewok Christmas Stocking, New 1970s Magic Kingdom Map Tumbler, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Construction Update, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey! Welcome to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Join us around the theme park to find new merchandise, take in the holiday sights, and more. Holiday crowds are here! Genie+ was available today for $29. Yes, you read that correctly, $29. Daisy Duck was waving to her adoring fans...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive
Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant in Action at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney has shared a video with the first look at the “Hey, Disney!” Amazon assistant, which is finally being installed at the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. The first hotel to receive the devices is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. What do you think about having Amazon devices...
WDW News Today
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, part of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, has been scheduled for refurbishment starting in early January 2023. The attraction will close for refurbishment on January 9, 2023. At this time, the Disneyland Resort calendar only goes through January 10, so the length of the closure is unknown.
WDW News Today
Volkskunst Clock and Crafts Shop Finally Reopens in Germany Pavilion at EPCOT
After being closed for nearly three years, the Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop has finally reopened at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. Come with us as we explore what’s in the shop. Since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is a 19th-century German fairy tale written by the Brothers...
WDW News Today
New ‘Strange World’ Photo Op Appears at Disneyland Park
Disney released an all-new movie last week, “Strange World.” Although the initial reports from the box office sales have looked bleak, guests visiting Disneyland Park can now stop and take a photo at this “Strange World” themed photo op!. “Strange World” Photo Op. This photo...
WDW News Today
New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glow Spinners Available at Walt Disney World
Keep your kids entertained at Walt Disney World theme parks with one of these new glow spinners inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. We found both spinners at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Mickey Mouse Glow Spinner – $18.78. The top of each spinner is shaped like a black mouse...
WDW News Today
Minivan Starts Fire at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, More Purple Road Signs Replaced, WDWNT’s 50 Hour Marathon for Toys for Tots Continues, and More: Daily Recap (11/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, November 26, 2022.
WDW News Today
New “it’s a small world” Puzzle Block Calendar Available at Disneyland Resort
The holiday season is in full swing, and new merchandise is showing up everywhere across Disney Parks. Fans of the iconic Disney attraction “it’s a small world” will love this new block calendar!. “it’s a small world” Puzzle Block Calendar — $29.99. We found...
WDW News Today
‘Bob Chapek, Master Ship Builder’ Sign Removed, Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and More: Daily Recap (11/27/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 27, 2022.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Iger & Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to Discuss Future of Park Pass Reservation System
Today, during a Town Hall with Cast Members, Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed a wide-ranging number of topics including the planned hiring freeze and the speculation that Apple would possibly buy The Walt Disney Company. He was also asked about the future of the Disney Park Reservation system. Iger said...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Offering 2 Extra Days Free With 2-Day Tickets, Construction Speeds Up on Entrance to Future Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (11/21/22-11/27/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for November 21 – November 27, 2022.
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting
CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
WDW News Today
White Columns Installed on CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT
New white columns have been installed along the outer edges of the future CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: 11/24/22 (Thanksgiving at EPCOT, Coca-Cola Branded Cups Return to Club Cool, Festival Menu Boards Arrive, & More)
Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving from EPCOT! Today, we are making our way around the park to see what’s new!. Crowds were pretty moderate this morning as we entered the park. There were quite a few people but nothing unusual as of recently. This is one of our favorite...
WDW News Today
Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Tree Lighting Ceremony at Universal Orlando Resort
We were at the Universal Orlando Resort to check out the 8th annual Cabana Bay Tree Lighting Ceremony. It was a festive evening filled with holiday cheer for everyone. A very fit-looking Santa, who was also part of an acrobat performance, greeted guests. Guests can have their picture taken with the Big Guy. He sits on a red chair adorned with holiday decor against a tropical backdrop.
WDW News Today
A Complete Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort with Tips, Reviews, and More
It’s the most awesomest celebration of the season! The holidays have kicked off here at the Universal Orlando Resort, and to make sure you don’t miss out on anything, we’ve put together a full guide to help you make the most of your visit. You can find...
