ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Shanghai Disneyland Closing AGAIN on November 29

Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed AGAIN beginning November 29, 2022. Shanghai Disneyland had just reopened on November 25th after having been closed due to COVID-19 since October 31, soon after an announcement that the resort was reducing capacity and workforce due to COVID-19. The resort was closed from March...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to Open in December After Lengthy Refurbishment

This past spring, we reported that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would be closed for a lengthy refurbishment. At the time, it was unclear when the popular course would reopen – only sometime later this year. Disney has announced that the Magnolia Golf Course will reopen as a 14-hole course on Monday, December 12, 2022.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive

Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today

Volkskunst Clock and Crafts Shop Finally Reopens in Germany Pavilion at EPCOT

After being closed for nearly three years, the Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop has finally reopened at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. Come with us as we explore what’s in the shop. Since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is a 19th-century German fairy tale written by the Brothers...
WDW News Today

New ‘Strange World’ Photo Op Appears at Disneyland Park

Disney released an all-new movie last week, “Strange World.” Although the initial reports from the box office sales have looked bleak, guests visiting Disneyland Park can now stop and take a photo at this “Strange World” themed photo op!. “Strange World” Photo Op. This photo...
WDW News Today

New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glow Spinners Available at Walt Disney World

Keep your kids entertained at Walt Disney World theme parks with one of these new glow spinners inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. We found both spinners at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Mickey Mouse Glow Spinner – $18.78. The top of each spinner is shaped like a black mouse...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Offering 2 Extra Days Free With 2-Day Tickets, Construction Speeds Up on Entrance to Future Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (11/21/22-11/27/22)

We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for November 21 – November 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting

CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

White Columns Installed on CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT

New white columns have been installed along the outer edges of the future CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
WDW News Today

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Tree Lighting Ceremony at Universal Orlando Resort

We were at the Universal Orlando Resort to check out the 8th annual Cabana Bay Tree Lighting Ceremony. It was a festive evening filled with holiday cheer for everyone. A very fit-looking Santa, who was also part of an acrobat performance, greeted guests. Guests can have their picture taken with the Big Guy. He sits on a red chair adorned with holiday decor against a tropical backdrop.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy