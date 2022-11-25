Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader
The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Indyref march through Glasgow after Sturgeon's 'not going away' vow
Independence supporters have marched through Glasgow after Nicola Sturgeon insisted the Supreme Court ruling on indyref2 would galvanise the movement. The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march made its way from Glasgow Green to BBC Scotland's HQ at Pacific Quay. It followed a series of rallies around the country after...
BBC
South Africa hero Chris Hani's monument vandalised
A monument in honour of South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been vandalised, days after a court ordered the release of his far-right killer. The governing African National Congress (ANC) and its allies described the incident as a "provocative attack". Hani was regarded as the most popular leader in...
BBC
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
BBC
Tory MPs urge PM to change law to ease migrant crisis
More than 50 Tory MPs have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to alter "quirks" in modern slavery laws to make it easier to send some migrants home. The letter, arranged by former Brexit Secretary David Davis, demands those travelling from "safe countries", such as Albania, be returned more quickly. The...
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
I’m a Celeb gave Matt Hancock exposure other MPs can only dream of
Making the final was triumph for the former health secretary who was predicted to be first out of the jungle
BBC
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
Matt Hancock through to final on I’m A Celebrity
Former health secretary could be crowned king of the jungle as he reaches last three along with Owen Warner and Jill Scott
BBC
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
BBC
Diphtheria cases rising among asylum seekers
The number of cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers who have recently arrived in the UK has risen to more than 50, the BBC understands. It comes after it was confirmed that one migrant who died after being held at Manston processing centre in Kent had contracted the disease. The...
BBC
Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish
The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
Comments / 0